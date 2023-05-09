This crafty animal may usually act as a sidekick or a supporting character, but the recognizably cute and cheeky raccoon is always a memorable figure in movies across many genres. From the biscuit-loving Meeko in Pocahontas to the quick-witted Rocket Raccoon in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films — of which Vol. 3 was recently released — these characters always stand out and enhance the film with an injection of satisfying mischief. Often colloquially referred to as "trash pandas," owing to their appearance and frugal eating habits, their characterizations often reflect this canny, capable, and humorous side. Whether they are verbal — like Everything Everywhere All At Once's Raccacoonie — or not, they are the unforgettable part of any movie, leaving a mark on the protagonist and the viewer alike.

From A Folkloric Figure To A Classic Sidekick

With stories of the familiar raccoon being present within much folklore, and it being seen as a spirit of trickster qualities by some Indigenous American tribes, it is apparent where the cunning personality of their on-screen depictions originate from. Some say that the raccoon is a good omen, and as a spirit animal represents intelligence and quick wit. The raccoon also tellingly appears as a trickster spirit in Abenaki mythology. Thus, it has long been established via many traditional shared stories that this is a clever and capable character, often resorting to trickery whilst being devoid of any real malice.

So, in 1995, when Meeko — whose critter noises were voiced by John Kassir — was introduced as one of the furry sidekicks in Pocahontas, his quirks as the perpetually hungry petty thief were instantly recognizable. Being non-verbal, he is a more grounded and realistic portrayal of a raccoon than some of the other examples in movies but still has many enjoyably cartoonish ways. At the beginning of the movie when regretting his decision to dive after Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) off a cliff, he impulsively grabs her other loyal friend, the feathered Flit, in the cheeky hopes that he may be saved the plummet into the lake. Also, even in his very first introduction, he is seen laying back and scoffing berries, which sets up his food-focused personality for the rest of the film. Thus, Meeko's early-established cunning and vast appetite stay true to the real raccoon's typical and mythologized traits.

In fact, it is Meeko who first meets John Smith, whom Pocahontas is fated to be with. By charming John Smith with his hankering for his biscuits, he drives the plot forward and sets the central romance on its course; despite this main plot being both problematic and inaccurate, Meeko's involvement makes him integral and thus important to the story. The loyal friend always stays by Pocahontas' side, through her trials of love, belonging, and identity, and has remained a favorite Disney sidekick as a result. Typical of his animal inspiration, he cannily works his way into places and situations and outsmarts the spoiled pug Percy, whom he eventually befriends and helps to navigate the natural world. Eventually presenting Pocahontas with the compass that he stole in the first place, the impish Meeko ends up saving the day, by helping her to follow her destiny.

Raccoons Have a Tough Exterior and a Heart of Gold

As the sharp-tongued talking raccoon of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Rocket Raccoon (magnetically voiced by Bradley Cooper) is shrewd and intelligent. Not being able to abide by others' ignorant and often derogatory labeling of him, including the terms "rodent" and "vermin," he is understandably quick to anger; also triggered by his haunting and traumatic past. Acting as the cynical character of the Guardian group, with a penchant for stealing valuables akin to Pocahontas' Meeko, and fabricating explosives, he is often on the fringe of the already rag-tag group of outlaws-turned-guardians, mirroring raccoons' real-world survival on the edge of human civilization. Embodying the common raccoon-ish traits of thievery, trickery, and a resourceful knack for survival, he is a compelling character, true to his animal namesake.

Rocket more than makes up for what he lacks in stature in grit and humor, often serving as the comedic relief in the Marvel movies he appears in. He is a comedian among many other hilarious characters and holds his own with his specific brand of blunt comedy. With snappy one-liners and frank commentary, he casts a light of truth, without making the scene too heavy.

He also shows surprising tenderness in the movie; often protectively acting as a surrogate brother or even father figure to tree-humanoid Groot (Vin Diesel), he is devastated in Vol. 1 when his best friend sacrifices himself for the survival of the group. Later, his devotion is shown again when he tends to sapling Groot after saving a cutting. He is always ready to get stuck into the heart of the action, with his plans and make-shift bombs saving the day for the unlikely family that make up the Guardians. Although Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is the leader of the troupe, much like Pocahontas' Meeko, Rocket's presence makes sure the end result goes smoothly, in his own grouchy, unconventional way.

Overall, Rocket Raccoon embodies much of the essence of the much-loved mammal; he is shrewd, capable, a survivor, and has a heart of gold. As the main character of the latest Guardians instalment, which delves into the harrowing backstory of the experimentation he was subjected to and the other animal friends who suffered the same fate, he is given the space to tell his story, and we can understand even more what makes him tick. It was an astute move to highlight this seemingly-tough character's vulnerability, and as such, we can see why James Gunn would want to centralize this unique and layered character. This vulnerability is emphasized by the threat posed to Rocket by the twisted villain "The High Evolutionary" in Vol. 3, which requires the other Guardians to defend and protect their furry friend. This acute danger faced by the lovable raccoon figure, whether in the real world or as fictionalized in movies, and the friends that step up to save them, is also touchingly portrayed in Everything Everywhere All At Once's most whimsical universe...

The Raccoon Quietly Steals The Show

"Raccacoonie," is perhaps one of the most fantastical and bizarre parts of Everything Everywhere All At Once, a film which features many incredible oddities as Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) fights to evade and then ultimately save an evil multi-verse version of her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). Despite this, the Raccacoonie scenes became a surprisingly tender part of the movie. Originating from Evelyn's poignantly funny yet understandable misinterpretation of Pixar's Ratatouille, whereby she switched a rat for a raccoon and made the film title a play on the masked animal's name, it transpires that her imagined version of the Pixar film does exist in another universe. As well as cleverly acting as an astute representation of the film's main plot, whereby Evelyn can jump into and temporarily inhabit alternate selves, the Raccacoonie subplot became a cherished favorite with viewers.

In this story, Evelyn has outed fellow chef (Harry Shum Jr.) for being aided by a raccoon named Raccacoonie — voiced in a brilliant nod to Pixar by Randy Newman — who is hidden in his chef's hat. This leads to animal control taking away the supportive and helpful raccoon, much to his human friend's heartbreak. However, there is a turning point when Evelyn helps the chef run after his friend, by literally carrying him on her shoulders. This occurs during her realization of the importance of her husband Waymond's (Ke Huy Quan) advice to fight with kindness when she consequently chooses to disarm conflict with love rather than aggression.

Similar to that between Rocket Raccoon and the rest of the Guardians, Raccacoonie's friendship with Harry Shum Jr.'s character endures and is a key element in forming the emotional backbone of the story, by being an important part of Evelyn's steps towards self-acceptance. Furthermore, the Raccacoonie saga is also a sweetly amusing segment of the movie, turning Evelyn's funny malapropism on its head by becoming a reality with heart and substance. Like Meeko and Rocket Raccoon, Raccacoonie offers light relief, and similarly to both, forms an integral part of the film's resolution.

The Raccoon Is an Enduring Character

Whether portrayed via 3D animation, 2D, or even with the use of a puppet, the raccoon is a well-loved movie character, and for good reason. Clever and often greedy, but always with a soft spot for their friends and loved ones, they enact a significant function in movies, leaving an impression for ages afterward. It was fully deserved that such an iconic character as Rocket Raccoon would be cast in a more central role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which reflects just how much we have come to cherish this character. In a heart-wrenching moment near the end of the film, Rocket even learns to proudly call himself a raccoon, finally learning to value himself as much as we do.

The recognizable raccoon figure perhaps also reflects our desire for fun and honesty, as this cheeky chap will always unapologetically be its authentic self, whether that involves being a covert chef, stealing, or eating copious amounts of food. Or maybe we love the raccoon character for the sweetest trait of all: remaining loyal to its friends.

