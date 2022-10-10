Tell these stars how to get (back) to Sesame Street.

Sesame Street has entertained children, families, and even parents for decades. Featuring Jim Henson’s classic puppet characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch, Sesame Street is a classic in children’s television.

In each season, some notable (and often celebrity) guests visit the street to give children lessons on being a good citizen, member of a family, and person! Some very memorable guests have visited, returned, and definitely should return in the future.

John Legend

Perhaps one of the most memorable guests on Sesame Street was the Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend. In his featured portion of the show, he sat around a piano with the other characters and sang a tune.

In the song (his smooth voice blending with Elmo’s), Legend covered topics like coming together and helping one another. This moment was so adorable and heartwarming that he should come back for round two!

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, comedian and actor, was also a celebrity guest on Sesame Street. Sandler was on more than one episode of Sesame Street and played a song for the characters each time.

In this specific episode, however, Sandler came up with a song about Elmo he decided to serenade him with since Elmo couldn’t think of what would rhyme with “Elmo.” Sandler is always a joy to watch, and he would be a perfect guest to return for another episode.

Whoopi Goldberg

The legendary Whoopi Goldberg was a guest in an older season of Sesame Street in 1990. In her portion of the episode, she sat down with Elmo and spread an important message about loving the skin (or, in a muppet’s case, fur) that you’re in and being your most authentic self with what you’ve been given.

Since 1990, she has been back two times to help with anger issues and write a letter to a pen pal in Syria. Sesame Street should bring her back once more—she has invaluable lessons to teach children, especially in the current climate of the world.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been involved with Sesame Street over the past two decades. In 2009, he played a rapping real estate agent, and in 2017 he voiced the theme song for “Murray Has A Little Lamb.”

Since he has become such an iconic figure in music and the entertainment industry (and has since been extremely involved in a variety of popular children’s movies), he should return for round three.

Lupita Nyong’o

One of the most talented actors of this generation, Lupita Nyong’o, made an appearance on Sesame Street quite recently. In her segment on the children’s show, she sat down with Elmo and explained how everyone should love the skin that they are in, no matter the color.

As such a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, having Nyong’o return would be a wonderful idea.

Neil Patrick Harris

Entertainment icon Neil Patrick Harris also took a trip to Sesame Street in the late 2000s. In his portion of the episode, Harris showed off his dancing skills as the shoe fairy.

He put his Broadway experience to the test and performed an entire musical number with singing and dancing for the kids—and all about shoes! This versatile performer would be a wonderful addition to the next season of Sesame Street for an entertaining and educational performance.

Steve Carell

The Office actor Steve Carell also appeared on Sesame Street in 2012. In his episode, he explained to Elmo how to vote and why voting is such an essential part of living in America.

He interacted with all the other Sesame Street residents quite well, and I’m sure parents watching along with their children enjoyed seeing a familiar actor. With the rise of this star’s career (and his many talents, including his hilariously unique character voices), Carrell is the perfect guest to have return.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker made an appearance on Sesame Street in 2010. When she visited, she went on a journey with Grover to find “big” items and ended up finding Big Bird!

Having Parker return would be great for Sesame Street, considering the recent release of Hocus Pocus 2. Maybe a Halloween-themed episode would be the perfect opportunity to have her return!

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds visited Sesame Street in 2010 dressed as…a giant letter “A.” In his portion of the episode, his entire performance was a parody of the “A-Team,” which justifies why he was a giant letter “A.” In the skit, he and the citizens of Sesame Street try and solve puzzles by using words that only begin with the letter “A.”

Reynolds would be a great returning guest on the show since he is now a staple in the entertainment industry.

Nick Jonas

Former Jonas Brothers icon Nick Jonas paid a visit to Sesame Street to teach children about shapes. In his portion of the show, Jonas (along with Bert, The Count, and Cookie Monster) performed a song titled “Check That Shape” to teach children about shapes.

Jonas should return in the near future for an encore—not only was he an iconic children's entertainer but has grown into a strong musician in his own right.

