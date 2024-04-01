Musicals are a classic genre of movies, with some of the earliest being nearly as old as the medium itself. Many of these are original, but others are based on Broadway shows. Most recent musicals have been produced by Disney, although the Mouse House doesn't deserve all of the credit. Since its inception, musicals have been released with a multitude of twists; some have been animated, some live-action, and some have even featured puppets.

Being musicals, they feature a multitude of songs that are seamlessly incorporated into the regular speaking and acting of the movie. Some of these songs fly relatively under the radar, and while they may be memorable, they certainly don't hold a candle to the absolutely legendary status of some other songs. The most iconic movie musical songs can be recognized by anyone, even if they haven't even seen the movies before. This further cements their reputations in the history of cinema, allowing audiences to have a little fun, too.

10 "We're All in This Together"

'High School Musical' (2006)

High School Musical didn't get off to a very ambitious start. Disney released the first one as a direct-to-TV movie, but its popularity exploded to the point that it eventually became a trilogy and even a TV series. Throughout the various numbers, one song has remained a constant staple of the franchise: "We're All in This Together." Much of the movies revolve around high school cliques and the need to fit in that comes with adolescence; thus, this song is an ode to togetherness and ignoring social cliques.

It's a relatable situation for many, but "We're All in This Together" reminds audiences that this is a universal feeling held by almost everyone. No matter the clique, everyone needs to feel validated in this weird world, especially during such a pivotal time as high school. "We're All in This Together" sees the characters put aside their differences just to perform a great, poppy song that overflows with enthusiasm and energy. The kids who grew up with this song are becoming adults now, and it won't be long before they pass it on to their children, in turn.

9 "Cell Block Tango"

'Chicago' (2002)

"Cell Block Tango" is the standout number in the Best Picture-winning 2002 musical Chicago. While the film has quite an incredible score and many memorable songs, this one has got to be the best. The wickedly clever and biting tune is about several different murderers residing in a prison's female ward, all of whom are serving time for murdering their husbands. Each different verse features a different murderer who tries to justify their deeds to the audience.

The line "he had it coming / If you'd have been there / If you'd have seen it / I bet you you would have done the same!" is such an earworm that audiences won't soon forget it once they've heard it. "Cell Block Tango" is also the movie's most extravagant number, with elaborate choreography and carefully timed jokes, references, and innuendos. It's not only a darkly comedic song but an oddly empowering one, too. This is mostly because the women who murdered their husbands did so out of frustration with their husbands' antics rather than outright cruelty. The song never excuses their actions; instead, it attempts to make audiences understand the why of their crime.

8 "Let it Go"

'Frozen' (2013)

Frozen's "Let it Go" is perhaps the most famous Disney song from the newer movies due to how often it has been covered and reproduced by many singers online. It is performed by Elsa, played by the incredible Idina Menzel. It's a difficult song to sing, but it's also powerful and super, super catchy. The tune itself is about allowing freedom and expressing one's truest emotions, focusing on self-care and identity, a common theme in Disney movies.

Unlike other, more simple tunes from the Mouse House, "Let It Go" addresses self-care in a truly empowering way, with high, punchy vocals and an amazing range of emotions occurring between the melancholic verses and the explosive chorus. It's a message that is never going to change, no matter how many years go by, adding a universal and timeless quality to what is already a pretty poignant song. "Let It Go" broke numerous records, easily cementing itself as the best tune from Disney's tenure in the 21st century.

7 "Summer Nights"

'Grease' (1978)

"Summer Nights" has become something of an internet meme, but it's also the signature song of the hit musical Grease. It is sung by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as they recount to their friends the love they shared last summer. It's amazingly catchy, with the line "tell me more, tell me more," living rent-free in the heads of many a musical lover.

Even though the movie is made in the 70s, "Summer Nights" sweet and summery tune perfectly captures the 50s bebop and the energy that accompanies it. Travolta and Newton-John share incredible chemistry, making the song perfect for the setting, to the point where it's probably the most memorable song from the entire film, with "Grease Lightning" being a close second. However, "Summer Nights" stands just a little above that one because it's a love song, and let's face it, love songs are and always have been popular.

6 "Do Re Mi"

'The Sound of Music' (1965)

"Do Re Mi" is performed by Maria (Julie Andrews) as she plays guitar for a group of children in a meadow in one of the all-time best movie musicals, 1965's The Sound of Music. It is commonly used as a simple way to teach the basic notes of a musical octave; the shortened version is commonly recited as "do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do," each representing a different note. However, this song decided to elaborate a little bit to make it easier to remember for small children.

Everyone has probably heard the opening line numerous times: "Doe, a deer, a female deer." Not only has "Do Re Mi" been recited in many music classes for young children but it's also been referenced multiple times in pop culture. Singer blackbear even recreated the iconic scene for the music video of his song, also called "Do Re Mi." "Do Re Mi" is so popular because it's educational, easy, and whimsical, which suits the movie's tone perfectly.

5 "Supercalifragilisticexpialadocious"

'Mary Poppins' (1964)

"Supercalifragilisticexpialadocious" is a great song because it's such a silly word, and it's rhythmic and fun to say. It doesn't appear to have a real meaning other than something being really grand, wonderful, and exciting. The song is performed in Disney's 1964 live-action musical Mary Poppins and makes for a bubbly, uplifting number featuring a cast of animated and live-action characters. While the title seems like a keyboard slam, it's actually not that hard to pronounce with enough practice, and it fits in perfectly with the rhythm of the song.

Even 60 years later, it can often be heard being referenced or sung by children, who are the primary target audience for the movie. Many might claim it to be the longest word in the English language, though whether or not it's even a word is debatable. Even those who've never seen Mary Poppins will probably instantly recognize the song, largely thanks to Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke's legendary performance. The song has even been referenced in many other shows, including The Simpsons. All in all, "Supercalifragilisticexpialadoicious" is just plain fun, wacky, and instantly iconic; how could it not be?

4 "Hakuna Matata"

'The Lion King' (1994)

"Hakuna Matata" is easily the most recognizable song in The Lion King, performed by Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella). The meaning of "Hakuna Matata," as the song says, roughly translates to "no worries." It's a song about kicking back, relaxing, and just having a good time, no matter what inconveniences are present in your life.

A fun, upbeat tune, "Hakuna Matata" has become the favorite of many kids and adults alike and is perhaps one of the most famous Disney songs. Perfectly encapsulating the chemistry and friendship between Timon and Pumbaa, the song is an ode to living free and on one's own. The unlikely buddies are two completely different species, yet they get along because of their simplistic, chilled-out take on life. It's an ideology that today's world could probably use, to be honest. Imagine how much easier things would be if everyone decided to just stop worrying every once in a while.

3 "White Christmas"

'Holiday Inn' (1942)

It's nearly impossible to get through a Christmas season without hearing the song "White Christmas" at least once. While it may seem like just a feel-good Christmas song, it was initially written for the holiday-themed musical film Holiday Inn, starring Bing Crosby. The song is a smooth, jazzy tune that reminisces of good old-fashioned Christmases with snow, friends, and family.

"White Christmas" has made its way into many other forms of media to the point where it's become synonymous with the holiday season. It famously appears in Home Alone (1990) as a young Macaulay Culkin lip-synchs to the song into a hairbrush. It's been over 80 years since this song was released, and it's still a staple of the holiday season, best listened to by a roaring fire with a cup of hot cocoa. It's this nostalgic, warm feeling of comfort that makes it such a beloved and well-renowned song.

2 "Over the Rainbow"

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

"Over the Rainbow" is the first song performed by Judy Garland in the classic favorite The Wizard of Oz. In the movie's black-and-white intro, Dorothy dreams of finding a better life for herself and melancholically sings of bluer skies. She longs to go far away, somewhere where she can feel happy and not trapped on her rural farm in Kansas. Garland delivers this song with perfect emotion in such a way that is sure to give anyone goosebumps.

This song has been endlessly covered and has become the go-to choice for many singers who have auditioned for singing competitions such as American Idol. Maybe it's because it's a song that everyone can relate to; everyone has, at some point, felt that there must be a better life out there somewhere or felt trapped in the monotony of everyday life, longing for something more. It's this relatability and Garland's performance that makes "Over the Rainbow" so iconic, standing the test of time to likely be remembered for generations to come.

1 "Singin' in the Rain"

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Singin' in the Rain is probably Gene Kelly's most iconic movie, featuring his most beloved and recognizable performance. He's so well-renowned in it that it quickly became the main role he is associated with. It has been endlessly parodied in other films, including A Clockwork Orange and Robots. Why is it so popular? Simple: its titular song, a buoyant and unassuming tune about being so happy that every care goes away.

Kelly sings the song as he falls in love, and despite the pouring rain ruining his fine suit, he is so overcome with joy that he decides to dance around and perform a musical number. The backing track is super catchy, yet so simple, instantly recognizable just from a few quick notes; it'll be difficult to find a cinephile who hasn't heard of this. "Singin' in the Rain" is the quintessential movie musical song, a love letter to life itself, and no other iteration of it, on stage, on camera, or otherwise, has ever lived up to Kelly's version.

