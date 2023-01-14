Actors have fought tooth and nail to get into the far, far away galaxy of Star Wars. With its breathtaking worlds, intricate lore, and memorable narratives and characters, it's understandable that so many dream of joining the universe that made acting legends out of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.

Even if the actors are kept in the background, hidden under make-up and suits, or given a few lines of dialogue, fans of the franchise may be surprised at how many well-known actors are littered throughout each movie. Whether it was before their rise to fame or after, these cameos may have slipped your mind.

Daniel Craig

One of the most iconic cameos of the franchise, Star Wars: The Force Awakens features James Bond himself, Daniel Craig — though many may not immediately catch on to it as he's hidden under a Stormtrooper suit and speaking with an American accent.

Playing the Stormtrooper who's compelled by Rey's (Daisy Ridley) use of force, Craig was even shocked about how extensive his short feature was. Speaking to Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, he revealed that he only got the role because he jokingly asked Ben Dixon, the assistant director of Spectrewho was also the AD for The Force Awakens, whether he could "get a part." Luckily, fans were gifted with his presence because who could forget his hilarious and quotable line, "annnd I'll drop my weapon."

Jodie Comer

With Rey's past and familial heritage being heavily theorized, as it's a driving force for her character as well as the overall story, many fans were pleasantly surprised to see that Jodie Comer filled that void by playing her mother in the flashback sequences of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Despite the narrative importance of her role, Comer — the beloved actor known for playing the infamous assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve — admitted to Entertainment Weeklythat she "hadn't seen any of the Star Wars films" when joining, but she recognized the magnitude of the project the minute she stepped onto set. Having observed the intricate details of the entire production, Comer called it an "eye-opening" experience.

Rose Byrne

Where most fans mostly remember Keira Knightly as one of Padmé Amidala's (Natalie Portman) handmaidens, Rose Byrne was another loyal aide featured in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, where she played the role of Dormé.

Now well-known for her roles in films like Bridesmaidsand Instant Family, Byrne joined the Star Wars universe very early in her career. In an interview with Uproxx, she credits her casting to the fact that the film was being shot in Australia and had to "get a bunch of Australians in the cast." She even admitted that she's "one of the point zero percent who is not a Star Wars fan."

Thomas Brodie-Sangster

In a quick split-second scene in The Force Awakens, eagle-eyed fans should be able to spot Thomas Brodie-Sangster as an officer of the First Order. With a single line of dialogue, his character is the one that alerts General Hux (Domnhall Gleeson) of the potential escape of Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

As a long-time fan of the franchise, Brodie-Sangster explained to USA Today that the opportunity to join the Star Wars world was an "immediate yes" as it was "a big childhood thing to tick off the list." Like many actors on this list, it didn't matter how small the part would be, as it was all about the experience. For Brodie-Sangster, he was even enamored at how his costume was impeccably tailored "to his exact specifications."

Warwick Davis

As an actor who's featured in many beloved fantasy franchises such as Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia, it's no surprise that Warwick Davis found his way into the Star Wars universe. He's been featured in six main films: Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Having played multiple characters in this franchise, his most prominent role is the one of Wicket the Ewok, which he's also done in the two spin-off films Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. This is an incredible feat and one that deserves more recognition.

Hannah John-Kamen

Featured in a short scene for The Force Awakens, Hannah John-Kamen played another First Order officer. She even had a quick line of dialogue with General Hux, informing him that the Starkiller weapon — that was draining the power of the sun — only had 15 minutes left until it was fully charged.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John-Kamen spoke about how she "didn't go through vigorous auditions" and "just read once" to get cast. In true Star Wars fashion, everything was still quite secretive, even though her part was relatively small. That didn't stop her from recognizing how "surreal" the experience was, especially since she "grew up" with the franchise.

Simon Pegg

As one of the bona fide geeks in Hollywood, Simon Pegg has a lot of experience in sci-fi franchises, given that he's had roles in Doctor Who and Star Trek. But unlike those characters, Pegg is much more unrecognizable in Star Wars as he played Jakku's dodgy junk dealer, Unka Plutt.

Placed in a thick rubber suit and wearing heavy makeup, Pegg couldn't rely on the comforts of motion capture. Instead, as he explained on The Graham Norton Show, he had to wear his full costume in the "50-degree" (around 122 Fahrenheit) heat of the deserts of Abu Dhabi. It got so hot that he could literally "pour the sweat" out of his suit, which was — in his own words — a "sort of milky color." While gross, it shows the lengths some actors will go to appear in Star Wars — even for a bit role.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Having been a long-time collaborator with director Rian Johnson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt continues the long tradition of featuring in all his movies through his cameo in The Last Jedi — though many will not recognize him at first glance. Playing an alien resident on Canto Bight named Slowen-Lo, Gordon-Levitt even has two lines that see him reporting Finn (John Boyega) and Rose's (Kelly Marie Tran) parked ship to local authorities.

Where The Last Jedi is often regarded as the most divisive Star Wars film, Gordon-Levitt did more than just a secret cameo — he even defended the movie and its depiction of Luke Skywalker (Hamill) in a 2000-word online essay.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

In a true blink-and-you-miss-it fashion, Lin-Manuel Miranda can be seen as a Resistance pilot in the ending celebrations of The Rise of Skywalker. All you have to do is look to the right of Rose and Chewbacca's hug.

Funnily enough, this acting role isn't his only feature in the movie. In fact, the musical genius — renowned for his creation of Hamilton — revealed to fans on Twitter that he composed some music for the film, though he has yet to confirm which pieces were specifically his. This comes after his previous collaboration with J.J Abrams for The Force Awakens, where he also wrote "Jabba Flow," the music heard in the cantina where we first meet Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o)

Jessica Henwick

Many know Jessica Henwick for her roles in Game of Thrones, Iron Fist, and Glass Onion, but she was also featured briefly in The Force Awakens as Jessika Pava, an X-Wing pilot who assisted Poe in the attack of the Starkiller base.

Henwick had originally auditioned for the role of Rey before it was given to Ridley. Speaking to NME, she addressed how the audition process lasted for around six months and was "very long, very arduous" and that losing the part was "very hard." However, she remains grateful that Abrams still welcomed her into the world by writing a part specifically for her.

