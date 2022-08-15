Since the days of the black-and-white sitcom, close-knit families have always been at the forefront of television. Is it because networks believe a family is the most relatable way to draw viewers in, or maybe it's as simple as being the most obvious way to have a cast of characters frequently around each other?

RELATED: From Stars Hollow to Pawnee, The 9 Best Fictional Towns on TV

While TV has given the world some wholesome families, such as the Gilmore Girls and the Pearsons from This is Us, it has also gifted us some of the worst portrayals of family in media. There appears to be an internal competition between television writers to create the worst family unit they can, and below are ten that make the arguments between your racist uncle and wine aunt seem trivial.

The Lannisters — 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

There are many dysfunctional families in Westeros, but none more so than the Lannisters. The golden-haired, lion-adorned clan views themselves as superior to the other families they routinely torment. Still, the cracks in their strong facade grow more profound as the series progresses.

From the unstable Cersei's (Lena Headey) incestuous relationship with her child-killing brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to their spoiled son Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), who is simply the worst, each member of Game of Thrones' villainous Lannisters excels at being evil. Thank the Seven for Tyrion (Tyrion Lannister), the sleazy yet intelligent and empathetic son who exudes enough likeability to make up for the rest of his kin. His final confrontation with his abusive father, Tywin (Charles Dance), leads to one of the show's most shocking and cathartic deaths.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Reynolds — 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

The longest-running American live-action comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, revolves around the five owners of Paddy's Pub. While illiterate Charlie (Charlie Day) and insecure Mac (Rob McElhenney) have a fountain of their own issues, the twins Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) regularly show they are the evilest characters on the show.

An aspiring actress, Dee does some horribly racist impressions, while Dennis is literally a sexual predator. Add their neglectful father Frank (Danny DeVito) into the mix, who loves nothing more than sleeping around and getting intoxicated, and the trio ranks as the most terrible members of an already suspect gang.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is available to stream on Hulu.

RELATED: 7 Great TV Shows With More Than 10 Seasons

The Roys — 'Succession' (2018-)

The current king of dysfunctional families, Succession, takes delight in pitting its family members against each other. When tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox) refuses to step down from his billion-dollar company amid health concerns, his children vie to replace him in the top position while also dealing with their own personal issues.

Blending dark comedy with drama, Succession is compulsive viewing as the Roys routinely try to undermine each other in the pursuit of power. A key focus of the show is the power struggle between Logan and his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who engages in his own questionable behavior despite his role as the story's protagonist.

Succession is available to stream on HBO Max.

RELATED: The Main Characters of 'Succession', Ranked by Power

The Horsemans — 'Bojack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Image via Netflix

Starring a horrible protagonist that you cannot help but root for, Bojack Horseman follows its title character in his pursuit of a Hollywood comeback. The fading star of a popular '80s sitcom, Bojack (Will Arnett) struggles with substance abuse while routinely being a toxic influence to those around him.

Early on, it is hinted that Bojack is the product of a terrible childhood, and this is expanded in further seasons where the extent of neglect and tragedy in his family tree is shown. It explains Bojack's fractured personality, where the cast of his TV show was the closest thing he had to family.

Bojack Horseman is available to stream on Netflix.

The Galloways — 'Slasher: Flesh and Blood' (2021)

The fourth season of the anthology horror series, Slasher: Flesh and Blood focuses on the Galloways, a rich and entitled family. When patriarch Spencer (David Cronenberg) gathers them all on his private island to announce his assisted suicide, his relatives are forced to compete in a series of games in order to win his inheritance.

Most of the Galloways are selfish and vicious individuals, willing to hurt their family members to secure their fortune. It almost makes the masked killer that arrives to murder them obsolete, as given enough time, the Galloways would probably all kill each other by the end of the competition anyway.

Slasher: Flesh and Blood is available to stream on Shudder.

The Bundys — 'Married... with Children' (1987-1997)

Image via Fox

Seemingly created as a stark contrast to the perfect American families that populated the sitcoms of the '80s, the Bundys from Married... with Children are all problematic. Whether it's sleazy father Al (Ed O'Neill), ditzy wife Peggy (Katey Sagal), airhead daughter Kelly (Christina Applegate), or scheming son Bud (David Faustino), they each get up to all manner of mischief.

While most sitcoms focus on families that love each other despite their differences, the Bundys would sooner insult each other than show any warmth. Al and Peggy, in particular, do not get along, regularly trading barbs as they bicker over trivial things, which trickles down to their slacker kids.

Married... with Children is available to stream on Hulu.

RELATED: The Funniest Running Gags in 'Married with Children' Ranked

The Bates — 'Bates Motel' (2013-2017)

A prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, Bates Motel focuses on the formative years of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) as he operates a motel with his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga). The show explores the dynamic between the two and Norman's deteriorating mental state, resulting in a successful expansion of the source material.

The mother and son are very close, and this bond between the two becomes unhealthy as the series progresses. While it sounds sweet for a boy's best friend to be his mother, the pair become involved in murderous behavior that has dire consequences for their small family and those that orbit around them.

Bates Motel is available to stream on Peacock.

The Bluths — 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

After the Bluths' patriarch is charged with fraud and spectacularly arrested, his wife, children, and grandchildren must live in a world where all their assets have been seized. It leads Michael, the only semi-normal family member, to keep the family together.

Arrested Development stars a cast of recognizable faces, including Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Will Arnett, and the late, great Jessica Walter. They all play memorable and endlessly quotable characters, from ex-communicated magician Gob to rebellious teen Maeby, whose outbursts are an effort to gain attention from her neglectful parents.

Arrested Development is available to stream on Netflix.

The Sopranos — 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Cited as one of the greatest television shows of all time, The Sopranos follows mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). While the show dedicates a large portion of its duration to Tony's life of crime, it also takes time to explore his relationship with his wife Carmela (Edie Falco) and their children Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and A.J (Robert Iler).

Beyond just his immediate family, the show also delves into the lives of Tony's extended family, such as his mother, sister, cousins, and uncles. Each character is eccentric in their way and how they operate within the criminal underworld while keeping up the facade of a normal family is one of the key pillars of the show.

The Sopranos is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Simpsons — 'The Simpsons' (1989-)

The most recognizable family on television, The Simpsons, has been airing for over three decades. Following the titular family in their hometown of Springfield, each episode follows the antics of Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie as they get into larger-than-life situations.

Thanks to some of the best writing on television during its golden years, each family member feels distinct and exudes their own personality. They are all selfish to some degree and often put themselves, their family, and their town at risk as a result of their actions. They are not genuinely reprehensible, however, as their love for each other is genuine, and this bond often shines through.

The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney+.

KEEP READING: 5 Fictional TV Restaurants We Really Wish We Could Visit