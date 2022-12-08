Series adapted from books can be a tricky installation of a writer’s art, where meaning, characterization, and major plot points can either be adhered to, altered, or even removed. When adapting a book (or series of books) for television, the expectations outlined in the book seem to be the bare minimum of what should be produced. However, even that can prove difficult because the nuances of a novel don't translate one-for-one on screen.

Adaptations for film and TV have been a part of the entertainment industry since its inception. Book series, in particular, provide the space to develop characters of a large cast, their relationships, and the world-building aspects that submerge viewers into the season. From Hulu’s hitmaker The Handmaid’s Tale to the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones, these book series go above and beyond adapting their source material.

'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-)

The stunning imagery of The Handmaid’s Tale has captured the world by storm, especially the iconic red robes, which have become synonymous with the ongoing struggle for women's rights. The TV series, firmly rooted in this history, draws from the book of the same name released in 1985.

The author, Margaret Atwood, served as a producer on the show to help guide showrunner Bruce Miller in faithfully constructing the totalitarian theocracy that takes autonomy away from fertile women for the sake of repopulation. While there are notable differences between the series and the original novel—most obviously, the timeline and name of the central character, Offred (known as June in the series, played by Elisabeth Moss), the core themes are maintained.

'The Witcher' (2019-)

Although The Witcher has been in headlines recently for choice to continue into season 4 despite Henry Cavill stepping down as Geralt of Rivera (to be replaced with Liam Hemsworth), the series itself has proved to be wildly successful in the dark fantasy space it occupies, drawing in a wide audience as its popularity gained more traction.

The Witcher book series, spanning across six novels and two short-story anthologies, was written by Andrzej Sapkowski, who was inspired by Slavic mythology and the idea of a lone monster hunter in a world where he is not accepted. The Witcher Netflix adaptation and (non-related) game franchise may not follow the chronological timeline of Geralt, Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) but intersects as the three characters eventually become entwined.

'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

A drama mystery novel surrounding a murder investigation was bound to have some form of success upon its release into a television series, but Big Little Lies, written by Liane Moriarty, amassed popularity like no other when HBO brought it to life in 2017, earning eight Emmy Awards.

Centered around a murder at a school fundraiser, five women—Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz)—become embroiled in each other’s lives as schoolyard politics, relationship woes, and personal issues come forward. The exploration of domestic violence, particularly one that is secretive in nature, is the novel's driving force, propels the drama into a serious watch that comments on the strength of women and their bond to protect each other. Sticking very close to the source material, Big Little Lies may only be two seasons long, but well worth the investment in a compelling story.

'13 Reasons Why' (2017)

13 Reasons Why has been steeped in controversy since its release over its depiction of depression and suicide. Despite that, the series went on to be massively popular, going beyond its source material and ending with four seasons. The series unravels the social web, leading newcomer Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to commit suicide. A series of tapes narrated by her about those who had a role to play in her death is released posthumously, leading to new bonds in the social group and a few fractures.

The book, written by Jay Asher in 2007, was written to focus on how people are treated rather than on any particular mental illness, where hearing others’ high school experiences played a large role in creating the plot and, as an extension, the Netflix adaptation.

'The Walking Dead' (2010 - 2022)

Spanning an impressive 11 seasons, The Walking Dead captivated audiences with its post-apocalyptic horror plot, springing the zombie genre back into popularity. Despite the risk of becoming too much with a large ensemble cast, The Walking Dead uses the cast to its advantage by building a dynamic world like no other, where humans compete against the zombies and each other.

Adapted from the comic books by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead’s plot is loosely based, but still primarily following, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)—a sheriff deputy who awakes from a coma and is thrust into a zombie apocalypse. While the comics and the series have different portrayals of characters and events, both have been successful solo ventures and are a part of the expanded franchise.

'Orange is the New Black' (2013 - 2019)

One of the most popular comedy series of all time, Orange is the New Black, has consistently received praise across its seven seasons, winning many awards, from Emmys to Satellite Awards. Following an ensemble cast through the trials and tribulations of prison life, the series has seized audiences with its realistic representation of women of all races, shapes, and sizes and uses comedy to wedge through rough topics of prison brutality, racism, and class issues.

As one of Netflix’s most-watched original series, Orange is the New Black was created by Jenji Kohan after reading Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, which details Piper’s experience in prison after a drug trafficking conviction. While major plot points, such as the romantic relationship between Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon), was fabricated for the show, the dynamics depicted between women of various upbringings fighting against injustice bolsters the series’ success.

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

The critically acclaimed series, The Queen’s Gambit, took Netflix by storm when it was released in 2020, turning Anya Taylor-Joy into a household name with her Golden Globe-worthy performance. Once viewed as an unlikely plot, the miniseries reinvested viewers into the hobby of chess during the 2020 pandemic while exploring the ins and outs of drug and alcohol dependency and women attempting to rise in success in male-dominated areas.

The original novel, written by Walter Tevis in 1983, is a coming-of-age story that celebrates academically-gifted women and their struggles to be taken seriously while accurately depicting chess maneuvers in an original plot. After multiple failed attempts at adapting the novel, The Queen’s Gambit won viewers' hearts with its relatively faithful but, at times, an exaggerated retelling of the book’s events.

'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Television’s ultimate love triangle came from The Vampire Diaries, which spanned eight seasons of the fight between Stefan (Paul Weasley), Damon (Ian Somerhalder), and Elena (Nina Dobrev), and the wider dangers in Mystic Falls. The Vampire Diaries was based on the book series by L.J Smith, published from 19991 until 2014, and continued by both the original author and ghostwriters.

Thriving in the success of the vampire genre thanks to Twilight, the supernatural drama was developed from the novels and has received praise for enhancing the characters from their original source, making the television series remarkably different. Due to the bloodthirsty reaction of viewers that kept the series alive, The Vampire Diaries franchise was established—including The Originals series, Legacies series, two web series (The Vampire Diaries: A Darker Truth and The Originals: The Awakening), and a comic book tie-in by DC Comics.

'Pretty Little Liars' (2010 - 2017)

Lasting seven seasons, Pretty Little Liars has captivated audiences with its ability to keep them on their toes with the compelling storyline that pushes drama and mystery into each episode. The series traverses through the disappearance of Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and the breakup of a once close-knit group of friends (Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell), who are reunited through the anonymous entity "A," who routinely threatens each of them.

Although only loosely based on the original novel, Pretty Little Liars has proven to be successful in its own right, where the author decided to write eight more novels than the original eight and two companion novels, all spanning from 2006 to 2014. Extending into a franchise, joining Pretty Little Liars was three spin-off series: Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Quite possibly, television’s most talked about series of all time, Game of Thrones, is everything a fantasy-genre lover needs in eight seasons. With a massive ensemble cast, the world-building and character development transformed words on a page into a stunning series. Although the series sometimes deviates from the source material, it captures its essence.

George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice epic fantasy series provided the map in which the world of Game of Thrones was established: Season 1 followed the events of the novel A Game of Thrones, and subsequent seasons adapted the rest of the books, with the last few being based on the outlines of future novels in the book series. The long-awaited prequel series, House of the Dragon, is based on the novel Fire & Blood.

