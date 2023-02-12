While bullying is not a concept to glorify or applaud, there have been instances where movies and shows have offered a very real image of bullies. With an abundance of high school tropes and nerdy depictions of central characters, filmmakers deemed it necessary to give their heroes a taste of some bullying to act as an origin story or offer the widespread revenge arc.

RELATED: Is Daniel the Real Bully of ‘The Karate Kid’?

Hollywood movies have explored a plethora of angles when it comes to bullying from Mean Girls and Harry Potter to the Heathers club and Jock nitwits. TV shows, on the other hand, aspire to maintain a consistent overview of the characters and sometimes, one of the main characters is a bully in disguise. Furthermore, the bullies are played by such skillful characters that viewers (read Reddit users) have grown to hate the actor behind the role as well. Here, we discuss some of the most iconic bullies in shows who left a lasting impact on Redditors as they discuss it in depth.

10 Nelson Muntz - "The Simpsons"

Nelson Muntz is known for his signature laugh, "Ha-ha!", which he uses to mock and ridicule others. Redditor valerianeedsomehelp agrees as they comment, “I just in love with his laugh.” Nelson is frequently shown bullying other students at Springfield Elementary School, including Bart Simpson, the show's main character.

Despite his bullying behavior, Nelson is often depicted as a complex character with a troubled home life, and his actions are sometimes portrayed in a more sympathetic light. Nevertheless, his bullying behavior is typically criticized by the other characters in the show.

9 Billy Hargrove - "Stranger Things"

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things has no lack of bullies right from the first season. The nerdy protagonists are served to mean and hateful bullies on a platter. From Dustin’s teeth to their group’s precious D&D nights, everything they do seems to attract a hound of hecklers from every direction. Rune_Council on Reddit agrees with this and claims that everyone on the show is “Straight up murder bullies.”

The one character that stands out from the rest is Billy Hargrove. Max’s older stepbrother not only bullies his sister but also terrorizes everyone he comes across. With an absolutely badass vibe, he manages to spread a sense of fear and anxiety in his surrounding aura. Max is one of the strongest characters on the show but even she is afraid to set Billy off. Kudos to Dacre Montgomery for pulling off such a character as he made the audience dislike and then eventually love Billy for his sacrifice.

8 Eric Cartman - "South Park"

Image via Comedy Central

Redditor dorothys_journey believes Eric Cartman is one of the most iconic bullies on TV. He is known for his cruel and manipulative behavior, as well as his tendency to pick on others for his own amusement. He frequently bullies his classmates, including his best friends. Cartman's bullying is often portrayed in a satirical and over-the-top manner, highlighting the absurdity and cruelty of bullying in society.

Despite this, his actions are often condemned by the other characters in the show and serve as a commentary on the negative effects of bullying.

7 Blair Waldorf - "Gossip Girl"

Image via The CW

The OG mean girl in the TV show universe is our very own Blair Waldorf. Her sass, style, and skill to belittle people are unmatched. The show Gossip Girl really thrived under Blair’s reign of terror. She kept her peers in check and never let anyone get ahead of her. In fact, Blair’s friendship with Serena is a very real portrait of how bullies maintain control and sustain their powerful position in the group.

RELATED: The Best Teen Drama Shows Streaming on HBO Max

Blair managed to bend situations in her favor and always get what she wants. A bully through and through, she had some internal issues to deal with but that did not stop her from wreaking havoc in the lives of her so-called friends. User Dear_Rutabaga_9043 on Reddit believes so also as they rightly put, “Blair Waldorf is the bossss!”

6 Stewie Griffin - "Family Guy"

Stewie Griffin is often portrayed as a bully in a more subtle and comedic manner. Although Stewie is a baby, he is highly intelligent and has a talent for inventing gadgets, which he often uses to assert his dominance over others. He frequently intimidates and bosses his family members around, especially his mother and father.

He torments his pet and other children in his nursery school. Despite these actions, Stewie is often depicted as a lovable rogue, and his bullying behavior is typically played for laughs. Hiatushiatuswhy on Reddit says, “Stewie Griffin has definitely got to be up there, the kid roasts everyone, and his voice makes it even better.”

5 Jim Halpert - "The Office"

Image via NBC

The audience is really divided on this one as some people just don’t see the blatant misbehavior and bullying attitude in Jim Halpert. The show did not have a lot of bullies as everything seemed to be passed off as a meaningless prank or a childish joke. However, many actions of beloved Jim on The Office cross a line and take away a part of his charm.

RELATED: 'The Office': 10 Times Jim Halpert Was The Worst

Reddit user Cunt_Cuntly claims so as they believe he is “Truly a master at manipulating, gaslighting and demeaning the neurodivergent.” Dwight, Jim’s opponent, also did some very questionable pranks, but Jim remained consistent in bullying and harassing his coworkers.

4 Roger Klotz - "Doug"

Roger Klotz, a character in the animated television series Doug is often depicted as a bully because he frequently picks on and harasses the show's protagonist, Doug Funnie. He often targets Doug and engages in various forms of bullying, such as teasing and taunting him, spreading rumors about him, and getting into physical altercations with him.

His character is meant to represent the classic archetype of a school bully and serves as an obstacle for Doug to overcome as he grows and matures throughout the series. Redditor CapG_13 feels the same as they chime in with this comment on the thread.

3 Adam Groff - "Sex Education"

Image via Netflix

Sex Education had some very repressed and internally struggling characters. Their troubled situations gave rise to outbursts and humiliating instances where they lashed out at others. One such shining example is Adam Groff. His father is also a bully, making him one by default and by his demeaning actions.

RELATED: ‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Așa Butterfield Teases an "Evolution" for the Series

Adam is unable to deal with his sexuality and his feelings, making him spiral out of control. This is why he bullies Eric and terrorizes him throughout the initial seasons. Ultimately, Eric only makes him see him for who he is and recognizes his struggle. Redditor Jackrider1998 comments to this effect, “Adam Groff from Sex Education. Man, he was really repressed and took it out on Eric. Very real.”

2 Joffrey Baratheon - "Game of Thrones"

This show needs no introduction, nor does it require any explanation. With millions of fans across the globe, Game of Thrones really has a dedicated fan following. User darth_flash holds nothing back as they express how Joffrey is one of the most iconic bullies on the show, “Do I really have to explain the whole Stark situation?”

Joffrey has no real power in his hands except for being named King for a few episodes. He strong-arms everyone around him in the name of his family. His behavior with Sansa, his treatment of the squires, and even his attitude toward his own mother outline the true demonic aspects of his personality.

1 Penny Hofstadter - "The Big Bang Theory"

One of the very unusual mentions in the Reddit thread was that of Penny. It is well known that every nerdy group needs a badass to really round off the friend circle. Penny is that addition to the science geeks of The Big Bang Theory. Her tomboyish attitude and bravery help her glide through life and get whatever she wants. She manipulates and treats the boys as per her wishes to keep them under her thumb.

CarzyAI69 comments, “Penny really had the boys in her fist in The Big Bang Theory, plus Nebraska vibe... damn”

NEXT: How 'Cobra Kai' Redeemed Two of Its Biggest Bullies in Season 4