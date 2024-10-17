Many geniuses have been portrayed in different TV series with different motivations and different goals. High intellect is something powerful, and many TV characters have used it to enhance their narratives, not to mention their respective series. Having a character or characters with such high intellect can add additional depth to a story and can lead to fun, creative, and dramatic storylines. A genius character also makes for interesting relationships with the non-geniuses around them.

Genius comes through in different ways in different characters. Some TV geniuses, like Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), are stereotypical and use their intellect to show off to those around them. Others, like Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) of Criminal Minds, use their high intelligence to apply themselves in a workplace surrounded by a team. Each of these key figures brings something unique to their respective series and makes the dynamics in them more interesting. These are the most iconic TV savants whose names have become synonymous with the word "genius." They will be ranked based solely on intellect, taking into account details about their lives and careers and their overall standing in modern pop culture.

10 Doogie Howser (Neil Patrick Harris)

'Doogie Houser, M.D.' (1989-1993)

Image via ABC

Doogie Howser, M.D. stars a young Neil Patrick Harris as the series' titular character. As a two-time survivor of leukemia, Houser was inspired to become a doctor. The series' often comedic tone focuses on Hauser's career as he also navigates typical teenage issues. The young doctor has a photographic memory and was even a part of a study that followed genius children.

What makes Doogie Houser so iconic is that his genius is already keenly developed at such a young age. The fact that he combines his natural intelligence with practical experience makes him endearing. Additionally, Doogie is more relatable because, even though he is a genius, he is still a teenager and has to navigate all the complexities that this entails. Doogie Howser, M.D. takes a grounded approach to genius, which makes the character's story easy to invest in.

Doogie Howser, M.D. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 19, 1989 Cast Neil Patrick Harris , Max Casella , Belinda Montgomery , Lawrence Pressman , James Sikking , Markus Redmond , Mitchell Anderson Seasons 4

9 Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams)

'Suits' (2011-2019)

Image via USA Networks

Suits is set in a fictional New York law firm and follows the exploits of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Mike made a career of writing the LSATs and bar exams for students despite being a college dropout himself. His photographic memory allows him to take these tests successfully and repeatedly. Much of the series' conflict revolves around the fact that Mike is not legally allowed to practice law, even as he works in the industry.

Mike Ross is another example of a grounded character who uses his genius to work in an ordinary career. What makes him so impressive is the fact that he uses his photographic memory to take difficult tests over and over again. Additionally, Mike uses his genius mind to win cases for clients, quickly climbing the hyper-competitive ladder on his way to success. Suits is at its best when Mike is allowed to be himself: someone possessing a natural intellect that is a perfect fit for practicing law.

Suits Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Seasons 9

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 Patrick Jane (Simon Baker)

'The Mentalist' (2008-2015)

Image via CBS

The Mentalist stars Simon Baker as Patrick Jane, an independent intelligence consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation. He is another example of a character who doesn't technically have a professional designation but uses his genius to work with law enforcement. While Patrick used to take advantage of his intellect to be a con man, he turns his genius to work with law enforcement after a psychopath targets his family.

Patrick Jane focuses his abilities to deeply understand the human psyche; this precise attention to detail makes it easier to invest in his abilities. While he initially overemphasized the supernatural parts of his psychic abilities, it soon becomes clear that Patrick's true gift is in being able to understand individuals on a fundamental level and what makes them tick. The Mentalist is among the best TV procedurals of the 2000s, and it's all thanks to how interesting Patrick Jane is.

Watch on Hulu

7 Walter White (Bryan Cranston)

'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Image via AMC

Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) character development in Breaking Bad was marked by a dramatic descent into the criminal underworld. He began as a mild-mannered chemistry teacher trying to survive cancer and became an increasingly ruthless kingpin. As he works with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to manufacture a signature kind of methamphetamine, he gets deeper and deeper into his kingpin identity, "Heisenberg."

Walter White is a notable genius because he uses his intellectual and practical skills to build an empire before bringing about his downfall. Throughout Breaking Bad, Walter highlights his exceptional intellect by being several steps ahead of those around him. His scientific achievements in his pre-kingpin days are impressive. The fact that he allows his resentment to fuel many of his decisions shows that his intellect never overpowers him. He remains insecure and power-hungry, choosing to use his gifts for crime.

Breaking Bad Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 20, 2008 Creator Seasons 5 Rating Writers Peter Gould , Gennifer Hutchison , Vince Gilligan , George Mastras , Moira Walley-Beckett , Sam Catlin , Thomas Schnauz

6 Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel)

'Bones' (2005-2017)

Image via Fox

Bones follows Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), a forensic anthropologist who works with the FBI, using her expertise to examine human remains of possible murder victims. Bones' high IQ and reasoning make her effective at her job and an asset to her team. Often, her ability to consider evidence so profoundly can make her seem out of touch and distant.

Bones is an impressive genius because she has a unique ability to bring highly analytical reason to cases throughout the series. This single-mindedness makes her an interesting protagonist to follow. In each case, Bones demonstrates her ability to get to the truth, using logic and observations that others around her can only partially grasp. Bones' best episodes highlight how unique among her colleagues Bones is, elevating the entire team with her genius.

Bones Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 2005 Cast Emily Deschanel , David Boreanaz , John Boyd , Michaela Conlin , Tamara Taylor , T.J. Thyne Seasons 12

WATCH ON DISNEY+

5 Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes)

'Homeland' (2011-2020)

Image via Showtime

Homeland centers around Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a CIA officer who believes that a released American POW has become an asset for al-Qaeda. Mathison is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which complicates the fact that she becomes obsessive about the case. Throughout the series, Mathison uses her talent with languages, particularly Arabic, to form relationships with those who can help her uncover the truth.

Carrie Mathison's genius comes out in her obsessive approach to her work and single-minded approach to uncovering the truth. While this obsessiveness is a powerful tool in leading her to uncover hidden information about her cases, it is also shown to be a detriment to her at different moments. Homeland sees Mathison spiral further out of control as the series continues, and she is put into increasingly dangerous situations. Still, Carrie's intelligence never diminishes.

4 Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler)

'Criminal Minds' (2005-2020)

Image via CBS

Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) was an integral part of Criminal Minds throughout the series' first run. He used his multiple advanced degrees to analyze criminals as a profiler with the FBI. As the youngest member of the team, Spencer often comes across as less assumptive than his colleagues. However, his intellect always shines through as he offers unique perspectives to get inside the minds of criminals.

What makes Spencer so compelling is that he is able to synthesize massive amounts of information to see the whole picture when he is assigned to a case. While his colleagues may not always understand him, Spencer always shows his ability to bring valuable insight. Criminal Minds makes Dr. Spencer Reid indispensable to the BAU. This remarkable young man combined his years of education with his natural intellectual abilities to set himself apart from his team.

3 Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)

'The Big Bang Theory'

Image via CBS

The Big Bang Theory follows Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), a theoretical physicist who was a childhood prodigy. Sheldon's backstory is further explored in Young Sheldon, where his childhood is delved into in greater depth. He was born into an ordinary Texas family and was considered special from an early age. He earned his PhD in physics at the age of sixteen and ultimately earned a Nobel Prize for his discovery of super asymmetry.

Sheldon's genius is unique in The Big Theory, which makes him memorable. His self-perception makes him particularly noteworthy, as he often reminds those around him of just how much of a genius he is. Sheldon's seeming self-centeredness is offset by his ability to showcase appreciation for his friends. The physicist has an IQ of 187 and is a leading figure in his field, possessing vast knowledge of many topics and collecting several professional achievements.

2 Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie)

'House' (2004-2012)

Image via FOX

Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is a variation on Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. House sees its titular character solving medical mysteries, leading a team of diagnosticians who often see patients with unexplained or seemingly unconnected symptoms. House's unorthodox approach is often off-putting at first but generally leads to positive results for patients. While he can often appear distant, House shows throughout the series that he does have the ability to empathize with his patients.

House's intelligence is particularly evident in the way he takes seemingly unrelated parts of patients' circumstances and comes up with diagnoses. Blending intellect and intuitiveness, House is a medical detective capable of figuring out almost everything. Underneath his rough exterior, House ultimately takes a thorough approach when investigating his patients' issues. House's best episodes paint a picture of a man who is often burdened by his intellect, seeing parts of a patient's story that those around him often cannot.