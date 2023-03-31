Throughout the years, many beloved moms have been featured in popular television series. From Peggy Bundy to Morticia Addams, Redditors were not messing around regarding the choices for their favorite TV moms. Three different threads on Reddit led to the conclusive results of the top 10 moms on television.

While many iconic and fan-favorite moms like Carol Brady from The Brady Brunch and Edith Bunker from All in the Family were also mentioned sparingly, there were just a few moms who got more love from Redditors than others. One thing all of these moms have in common is they all love their children and are devoted to their families, though they may show it in different and weird ways.

1 Kitty Forman — 'That '70s Show' (1998-2006) & 'That '90s Show' (2023-)

Image via Netflix

One of the most beloved moms on TV, according to Reddit, is the iconic Kitty Forman. She first appeared in That ‘70s Show and now appears in the sequel series, That '90s Show which follows Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red’s (Kurtwood Smith) granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) spending the summer at her grandparent's house with the local kids in Point Place, WI.

Her nurturing demeanor, love, and patience for every rowdy teenager who enters her house make her an all-time favorite mom. She’s always ready to feed everyone, and unlike her grumpy husband, she rejoices when the house is full, treating everyone as if they were her children. User u/CactusNicksRevenge even said that Kitty was the "best character" on That '70s Show.

2 Morticia Addams — 'The Addams Family' Universe

Image via Netflix

She’s kooky and she’s ooky, mysterious, and spooky; she’s Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. Morticia is one of the most beloved fictional moms of all time, a mom that has graced both TV and movie screens. She has been played by a host of different actresses, including Angelica Huston and, most recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones, in the new series Wednesday, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Despite the Addams family being gothic and eccentric, one thing they all have in common is their love for each other. The Addams are a tight-knit family unit that protects and defends one another. Morticia and Gomez hold the family together and share a deep, unbreakable romance that makes these parents' true relationship goals. This mom's name was suggested by Redditor u/Back2Bach.

3 Aunt Vivian — 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1996)

Image via Warner Bros.

Smart, beautiful, talented, loving, and kind, Aunt Vivian (Janet Hubert, later Daphne Maxwell Reid) from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is the type of mother everyone dreams about. When Will moves to Bel-Air to live with her and her husband, his Uncle Phil (the late James Avery), Aunt Vivian treats him like one of her own children and always pushes him to better himself. Though she was his maternal aunt, she might as well have been his mother because she loved and cared for him unconditionally. Aunt Vivian was chosen by two users, u/Mecha_Wizard9000 and u/BootyMcSqueak.

The type of pure, unconditional love she gave Will and her children is what family is all about. Not to mention the fact that Vivian Banks was an educated woman, holding a Ph.D. from UCLA and teaching as a University Professor for much of the show. Her confidence, her kind way of giving tough love, and the love she gave her family made her an unforgettable TV mom. Viewers can watch the latest version of Aunt Vivian on Bel-Air, and even better, its second season will be released on February 23.

4 Clair Huxtable — 'The Cosby Show' (1984-1992)

Image via Viacom Enterprises

One of the first working moms featured on television, Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad), came soon after the first working TV mom — Elyse Keaton, in Family Ties. However, The Cosby Show was unique in its own way for showcasing a pair of upper-middle-class Black parents who both worked and took care of their family as a unit. Clair is an attorney, and Cliff is an obstetrician, and the show follows the two in their everyday lives raising their children together.

Although leading man Bill Cosby's off-screen legal troubles have cast a long shadow over the show, Clair made waves as one of the first working moms and one of the first feminist moms portrayed on television. Clair was memorable for always being there for her children and for being dedicated to fighting against injustice. Not just a mom, she was and still is a role model for many. u/Under_The_Influence_ chose Clair and Aunt Viv as their favorite TV moms.

5 Peggy Bundy — 'Married... with Children' (1987-1997)

Image via Columbia Distribution

The iconic Peggy Bundy from Married... with Children, played by talented actress Katey Sagal, is another favorite choice of Redditors. The character is mother to Bud (David Faustino) and Kelly (Christina Applegate) and the wife of the unforgettable Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill). This mom was chosen by two Redditors, u/theyrdodgy and u/1Harryface.

Peggy is notorious for being quite inept when it comes to cooking and housework, sometimes relying on her neighbor Marcy (Amanda Bearse) for help. She is regularly depicted with big hair and tight pants, always smoking cigarettes, with some of them even ending up in her meals. Despite all of this, she tried her best for her family and was always there for them in her unique ways, endearing her to fans.

6 Debra Barone — 'Everybody Loves Raymond' (1996-2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Debra (Patricia Heaton) from Everybody Loves Raymond has been on fans' screens for decades. She is an example of a loving, patient, and witty mom who has a buffoon for a husband, the iconic TV dad Ray Barone (Ray Romano). The way she holds her family together and fixes every problem is relatable for many moms and people and is one of the reasons why she is so beloved and legendary.

The way she puts up with her husband's shenanigans is commendable and one of the main plots of the show. Debra is a beautiful, hilarious, smart mother who is the rock of her family and a saint for putting up with her meddlesome in-laws, Frank (the late Peter Boyle) and Marie (the late Doris Roberts), who live right across the street. This TV mom was given props by u/AlfonzL.

7 Lois Wilkerson — 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000-2006)

Image via 20th Television

A unique choice is Lois Wilkerson (Jane Kaczmarek) from Malcolm in the Middle, probably best described as a rather manipulative and overbearing mother who always tries to meddle in the lives of her children Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), and Jamie (Lukas Rodriguez). She is married to their father, Hal (Bryan Cranston).

u/felinicious chose Lois because "she's hilarious and real." Though she constantly tries to control her children's lives, she does it due to the trauma she experienced when her parents favored her sister Susan (Laurie Metcalfe). She wants the best for her children but perhaps always goes the wrong way about showing it.

8 Gloria Delgado-Pritchett — 'Modern Family' (2009)

Image via 20th Television

Sofia Vergara plays the hilarious and feisty Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family, who is married to Jay (Ed O’Neill), with whom she shares two children, Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Joe (Jeremy Maguire). A proud Colombian Latina, she is outspoken and confident, butting heads with other characters and never hesitating to stick up for herself and her family. Her personality and sense of humor made her a definite fan favorite.

A now-deleted Reddit user chose this iconic TV mom as their favorite of all time. The character is also known for her whiny voice, courtesy of the actress Sofia who is also known for her accent and voice, which she utilized perfectly for her comedic role in the show.

9 Roseanne Conner — 'Roseanne' (1988-1997, 2018)

Image via Carsey-Werner Distribution

Perhaps the first working-class mom portrayed on TV is Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr), and fans of Reddit love her. Redditor u/Kittyskunk says they chose Roseanne because they "look around and see a lot of moms just like her." Her wisecracks and the way she didn’t tolerate any tomfoolery from her kids, constantly outwitted them and taught them lessons along the way, make her a top TV mom. Viewers also adored the unending love she shared with her husband Dan, played by the iconic John Goodman, who now stars in The Righteous Gemstones, returning this year with a third season.

Roseanne always wanted the best for her family and never took anything from anyone, standing her ground confidently and fearlessly. While Roseanne Barr's current antics attract a lot of ire, her character was a great example of a ferocious mama bear because they would be dealing with her if anyone messed with their family. Additionally, she didn’t let her kids walk all over her and always pushed them to be their best selves. Fans of this show can watch Roseanne's family attempt to move on from her death in the spin-off, The Conners.

10 Sophia Petrillo — 'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

Image via Disney

The wise-cracking and non-nonsense mother of Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty), moved into Blanche Devereux’s (Rue McClanahan) house with her daughter along with the unforgettable Rose Nylund, played by the late Betty White. The Golden Girls follows the four women in their daily lives as roommates while they date, work, deal with family issues, and everything in between.

The hilarious Sophia is the oldest, and though she often makes jokes at everyone’s expense, they all love her anyway. One of the best parts of her character is her tales from Sicily, true or not, that teach the women wild lessons. Though she has a hard shell and her parenting methods are unconventional, she loves all the women, especially her daughter Dorothy, who are a found family for the ages. u/PerfectNail8 chose Sophia as their favorite TV mom.

