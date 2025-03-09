Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed.Who doesn't love a good plot twist? Plot twists are what keeps a story interesting, after all. Sure, one can deliver a great story without any major twists, telling a string of events from point A to point B, but twists sure do help, don't they? When it comes to the world of television, a lot of shows have used this narrative device to keep their viewers invested and to open up a whole slew of new opportunities, allowing the story to go in a new direction and follow new chains of events.

Seeing a plot twist on TV is most certainly nothing to write home about, but every so often one comes by that really makes waves. The moment it airs on TV, non-viewers can practically hear the sound of jaws hitting the floor all around the world, which has cemented their respective series into the television hall of fame. These are the most iconic plot twists in TV, which are pretty widely known, even for people who have never watched a single episode of the shows that they appear in.

10 Kristen Shot J.R.

'Dallas' (1978–1991)

Dallas is a soap opera that centers on a feuding Texan family known as the Ewings. Despite their affluence, they are frequently at each other's throats due to a Romeo and Juliet-style marriage that brought the Ewings and a rival family together. The older brother of the man in the marriage is oil tycoon J. R. Ewing (Larry Hagman), with his shifty business practices and scummy rip-offs becoming one of the primary selling points of the show.

The woman in the forbidden marriage has a sister named Kristin (Colleen Camp & Mary Crosby), who gets into an even more forbidden affair with J. R. Dallas is a series that eventually became synonymous with cliffhangers, thanks in part to the stunning moment that J. R. is (non-fatally) shot by an unseen attacker. In a shocking turn of events, the shooter is revealed to be none other than Kristin herself, who did it out of revenge because J. R. refused to fulfill the promises he made to her. It may not be the most well-known in the 21st century, but at the time, this scene sent ripples throughout the world of television, and kept the show on the air for a lot longer, as this occurred pretty early on in its run.