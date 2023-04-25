Unsurprisingly, there are many American movies and TV shows that take place in California, and especially in Los Angeles. That's the central hub for entertainment in the USA, after all, and so even viewers who don't live in LA will likely become very familiar with it through viewing American entertainment.

Some TV shows romanticize it, some criticize it, and then, of course, some TV shows aren't even set in it. Yet even the shows set outside of LA will often feature characters visiting the city, sometimes for just a single episode. It can be an interesting way to add some always reliable fish-out-of-water comedy, after all, with the following non-LA-set shows featuring characters occasionally visiting the world-famous city.

10 'The Sopranos' — "Luxury Lounge" (2006)

The Sopranos is one of the most acclaimed TV shows of all time. It's a show that managed to be funny, tragic, and thought-provoking across six incredibly strong seasons, taking place largely in New Jersey and following Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he tries to balance his work life as a mafia don with his equally dramatic family life.

One of the supporting characters, Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), had an interest in screenwriting, and so in Season 6, he traveled to Los Angeles to start production on a film he's always wanted to make. Along the way, he runs into some famous actors who play themselves while himself causing havoc, with the show using the whole episode to poke fun at how the LA film industry functions.

9 'Seinfeld' — "The Trip" (1992)

Few sitcoms from the 1990s are as legendary as Seinfeld. The show follows four friends who are all pretty terrible people, with the vast majority of the episodes across the show's whopping nine seasons being set in New York City.

Yet the two-part opening episode of Season 4 has at least 3/4s of the cast hanging out in Los Angeles, as Kramer (Michael Richards) has gone there to pursue an acting career, and Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and George (Jason Alexander) go there because Jerry's set to appear on The Tonight Show. Even though Season 4 of Seinfeld is generally amazing, "The Trip" is honestly a bit awkward, making it ultimately for the best that the show generally stuck to New York City.

8 'Happy Days' — "Hollywood: Parts 1 to 3" (1977)

Image via ABC

Few sitcom episodes are as notorious as the three-part episode of Happy Days called "Hollywood," which saw the show leave its usual Milwaukee setting. It's the episode that gave birth to the term "jumping the shark," as in the episode, fan-favorite character The Fonz (Henry Winkler) literally jumps over a shark while water-skiing, presumably to get the show publicity and attention in its fifth season.

It was, in hindsight, arguably the beginning of the end for the show, given how far removed the whole scenario felt from the usual down-to-earth nature of Happy Days. As an early "visiting California" episode, it set an unfortunate precedent for this sort of concept, and nowadays might well be the most well-known episode of the entire show (and not necessarily in a good way).

7 'South Park' — AWESOM-O (2004)

Image via Comedy Central

South Park is usually set in the fictional, titular town, which is located in Colorado. The long-running show does have a fairly ambitious scope, though, with the medium of animation allowing its characters to travel to all sorts of places, with many of them far more exotic and fantastical than Los Angeles.

But still, Los Angeles is a place the show's characters occasionally visit. One of the most memorable examples came in the season 8 episode "AWESOM-O," which has Cartman pretending to be a robot that ends up in Hollywood, fooling film producers by "generating" various ridiculous movie ideas through its alleged AI programming.

6 'The Simpsons' — "Beyond Blunderdome" (1999)

Image via 20th Television

The Simpsons, at its best, was an incredibly funny (and surprisingly prophetic) TV show and one that was unafraid to satirize most aspects of American culture. It may have focused on a family, but its humor could get very ambitious, and like South Park, it's proven unafraid to leave the town of Springfield (which is situated in a state that the show's never explicitly made clear).

The plot of season 11's "Beyond Blunderdome" sees Mel Gibson (voicing himself) invite Homer and his family to Hollywood to help him with his new film. It naturally uses the episode as a way to poke fun at Hollywood, though Gibson facing criticism in the episode for making a very violent movie, did end up predicting the controversy surrounding his 2004 film The Passion of the Christ.

5 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' / 'Angel' — "I Will Remember You" (1999)

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Admittedly, the iconic Buffyverse episode "I Will Remember You" is an episode of Angel (and that show's main setting is Los Angeles), but the crossover nature of the episode makes it feel essential within Angel's parent show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

It's an episode that sees Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) out of her element, leaving the fictional town of Sunnydale to visit Angel (David Boreanaz). Their romantic feelings are reignited, but in a Buffy-related show, happiness is only ever short-lived. The episode's emotional ending puts up a fairly strong (and only occasionally crossed) barrier between the two shows going forward.

4 'Family Guy' — "Brian Does Hollywood" (2001)

It shouldn't surprise anyone to learn that the Season 3 episode of Family Guy titled "Brian Does Hollywood" involves everyone's favorite talking dog visiting LA. This takes the episode out of the show's normal setting - the state of Rhode Island - and follows Brian's attempts to become a Hollywood screenwriter.

This being Family Guy, things don't go to plan and ultimately get quite crude, as Brian ends up being an adult movie director who nevertheless keeps trying to make such films have an element of class. It's a takedown of the American Dream as it specifically relates to Hollywood and aims to show it as a far from classy place to make a living.

3 'Friends' — "The One After the Superbowl" (1996)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Even those who aren't particularly familiar with Friends are likely to know that it takes place in Manhattan, New York City. After all, one of the most popular criticisms of the show is that it's implausible that six friends in their 20s/30s could afford to live in spacious apartments while seemingly not working all that hard or often.

"The One After the Superbowl" stands as the most-watched episode in the show's history, largely thanks to it literally being broadcast after the 1996 Superbowl. Part of the episode takes place in California, and the episode arguably "brings" Hollywood into the world of Friends, thanks to some very high-profile guest stars like Julia Roberts and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

2 'Supernatural' — "Hollywood Babylon" (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Supernatural was a long-running show with a limited cast (only two actors appearing in all episodes), featuring its two main characters traveling all over the USA. In that way, it had an intentionally episodic feel much of the time and used its different settings to create a variety of episodes, which perhaps allowed Supernatural to have such longevity.

Clearly, the Season 2 episode "Hollywood Babylon" has the Winchester brothers stop by Hollywood, with the pair investigating a mysterious death that happens on-set while filming a horror movie. The episode gets to be self-aware, satirical, and more than a little meta as a result, being a fantasy/horror series that involves the making of a fantasy/horror movie as part of its plot.

1 'South Park' — "Cartoon Wars" (2006)

If "AWESOM-O" is the most famous South Park episode to have its characters visit Hollywood, then the Season 10 episode "Cartoon Wars" might have to be the second most well-known. It's a two-part episode that mercilessly makes fun of Family Guy, with Cartman going to Hollywood to have the show taken off the air, as he's become fed up with the show's sense of humor.

It's probably safe to assume that the writers of South Park also aren't fans of Family Guy, and given South Park's a show that is used to poke fun at just about everything, maybe it was inevitable that an episode like this would get made eventually.

