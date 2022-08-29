It’s that time again: early morning alarms, the smell of new pencils, and loads of homework to do. While the end of summer break and the start of a new semester might feel like a bummer, watching TV after school can soften the blow, especially the shows where the characters are also navigating school.

From classic series like Welcome Back, Kotter, and Fame, to kid shows like Zoey 101and Victorious, and even current popular hits like Never Have I Everand Euphoria, some of the most well-known TV shows have taken place in the classroom. To help embrace some school spirit this fall, here is a list of ten of the most iconic TV shows set in school.

'Saved by the Bell' (1989 - 1993)

Saved by the Bell is set in LA’s fictional Bayside High School and focuses on the lives and interactions of a teen friend group led by Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Also starring Mario Lopez, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Lark Voorhies, Elizabeth Berkley, Dennis Haskins, and the late Dustin Diamond, Saved by the Bell cleverly balanced comedic scenarios and the unrealistic yet highly coveted ability to take a "time out" with storylines focused on serious issues and the essential friendships fostered in school.

The show ran for four seasons and quickly spawned two spin-off series, two TV movies, and a 2020 revival series on Peacock that was well-received but canceled after two seasons. With help from its iconic characters and memorable theme song, Saved by the Bell has become one of the best school-set shows of all time. The series is now streaming on Netflix and Hulu.

'Glee' (2009-2015)

Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Ohio, Glee focuses on the school’s glee club called the New Directions as they navigate the worlds of high school, show choir competitions, and multiple complex social issues. Throughout its six seasons, like an actual high school, Glee featured rotating groups of characters and propelled many of its actors’ careers, including Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, and late actors Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera.

Led by Matthew Morrison and Jane Lynch, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Sue Sylvester, Glee did a remarkable job of realistically portraying high school dynamics while simultaneously including countless masterful musical performances. The show has earned millions of dollars in soundtrack sales, a tour, a concert film, and merchandise. It received 19 Emmy and four Golden Globe nominations and became an essential piece of pop culture for young people who felt like outsiders. The show is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Unfortunately, running for only one season, Freaks and Geeks is set in a suburban high school in Detroit in 1980. This cult classic, executive-produced by Judd Apatow, follows new students Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) and her younger brother Sam (John Francis Daley) as they figure out how to fit in and make new friends.

The show was initially poorly-received and prematurely pulled off the air but has since become widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time by multiple publications and viewers alike. It launched many of its main cast’s careers, including James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, Samm Levine, and Martin Starr. Freaks and Geeks is available to stream on Hulu and Paramount+.

'13 Reasons Why' (2017-2020)

Based on a novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why is a Netflix original teen drama series set at the fictional Liberty High School in Crestmont, California. The show follows student Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he navigates the aftermath of fellow student Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide.

The show was well-received by critics and audiences and was heavily praised for its leading actors’ performances and the attention paid to critical issues affecting today’s youth. Langford also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. The series’ four seasons are available on Netflix.

'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000)

One of the longest-running TV shows set in school is the ‘90s classic, Boy Meets World. Starring Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Danielle Fisher, and Will Friedle, this sitcom focuses on Cory Matthews’ life at school and at home and the lessons he learns along the way.

Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons and continues to have a strong fan base in the teenage demographic. The show spawned a spin-off series in 2014 called Girl Meets World, which follows Cory and Topanga’s daughter Riley’s (Rowan Blanchard) adolescent adventures. A rewatch podcast is currently in the works, while Boy Meets World is available on Disney+.

'Derry Girls' (2018-2022)

Based on director Lisa McGee’s adolescence, Derry Girls is a British sitcom set in Derry in the 1990s during the final years of the Northern Ireland conflict known as The Troubles. The show follows a group of friends, led by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who have comical, rebellious adventures in their small town, especially at their Catholic girls’ secondary school, Our Lady Immaculate College.

Derry Girls has been a major critical success because of its perfect balance of attention to political issues and relatable, light-hearted teenage experiences that hilariously clash with the Catholic school setting. The show’s three seasons were highly-rated, with two of them having a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first two seasons of Derry Girls are available on Netflix in the United States, with the third season hopefully on its way soon.

'Sex Education' (2019-present)

Set at the fictional Moordale Secondary School in England, Sex Education is a British Netflix original comedy-drama that follows the lives of a group of students led by Asa Butterfield as they navigate their adolescence, romantic tensions, and especially their individual sexual dilemmas.

The series is a huge hit, doing well critically and garnering a large viewership due to its talented ensemble cast and unique writing about such a mature subject. A fourth season is in production, while the first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Inspired by the 1990 nonfiction book and 2004 film of the same name, Friday Night Lights is set at a high school in the fictional small town of Dillon in rural Texas. Rather than focusing on a group of students, this series, led by Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, follows the high school football team and the local community’s lives in Middle America.

Throughout its five seasons, Friday Night Lights transitioned between multiple networks. They failed to create a large audience, but because of its character development and honest portrayal of small-town Middle America, the series was a critical success and has a solid fanbase. It was also featured on multiple publications’ lists of the best TV shows and won several awards, including Emmys for casting and lead actor. Friday Night Lights is available on Peacock, Roku, Netflix, and Hulu.

'Abbott Elementary' (2021-present)

Abbott Elementary is one of the small screen's newest and most popular series. This mockumentary sitcom follows the daily experiences of the school teachers at the fictional Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson alongside an incredible ensemble cast, this series masterfully balances comedy with the incredibly relevant issues elementary school teachers face, especially those working in underfunded schools.

With a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critical success, and solid ratings, Abbott Elementary has proven to resonate with a varied audience and provide the much-needed teacher perspective of schooling. It received seven Emmy nominations for best comedy series, lead actress, supporting actor and actress, and writing. Until the Emmy Awards on September 12th and the second season premiere on September 21st, Abbott Elementary can be streamed on ABC’s website, Hulu, and HBO Max.

'Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide' (2004-2007)

One of the most iconic TV shows set in a school, especially for Millenials and Gen Zers, is Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Starring Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby, alongside his friends Moze (Lindsey Shaw) and Cookie (Daniel Curtis Lee), Ned’s Declassified is set entirely at the fictional James K. Polk Middle School and has Ned frequently breaking the fourth wall to give viewers helpful tips about navigating school, homework, and relationships, among other important themes.

The show only ran for three seasons and didn’t do well critically, but it has become a nostalgic classic among younger generations. Recently, many original viewers campaigned for a further spin-off where Ned would give tips to survive adulthood. Even though nothing is currently in the works, fans can watch the original series on Netflix, Paramount+, Roku, and Amazon Prime.

