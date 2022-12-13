These iconic moments may not have been scripted, but the movies just wouldn't be the same without them.

Great films are usually the fruit of hard work, including good performances, characterization, editing, engaging soundtracks, and well-crafted scripts. Although most of these movies feature enthralling plots, there are undoubtedly a couple of memorable unplanned, ad-lib lines that made it to the final cut.

While improvisation doesn't always work in a film's favor, these are some remarkable times it did. From actors that provided viewers with iconic lines (that likely wouldn't exist if the casting had been different) to unplanned scenes directors came up with in the nick of time, here is a look back at 10 iconic unscripted moments that turned out amazing.

"I Know" - 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is an amazing film all around, and it does an impressive job at continuing to showcase the awesome worldbuilding in one of the most treasured franchises ever. In what some agree is the better film out of the original trilogy, the second Star Wars installment follows the enthralling adventures of Leia (Carrie Fisher), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) through space.

Although the movie is legendary by itself, it also happens to feature one of the most memorable movie lines to date. When Han turns to Leia and both share one last kiss before the Imperial spoils all the fun, Leia ultimately says she loves him. While Solo's answer was supposed to be "I love you too," Ford went for "I know" instead, making the scene one of the most iconic in film history and a pivotal moment in Leia and Han's relationship.

The Necklace Box Scene - 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in two of their most memorable roles, remains one of the most beloved romantic comedies up to this day, following the unlikely but extremely intriguing love story between Hollywood prostitute Viviene and wealthy businessman Edward. Featuring loads of unforgettable moments, the 1990 movie has managed to capture many hearts.

There is, however, a particular moment in the film that provides the story with a very real, authentic feel to it, and it is a wholesome scene where Edward suddenly snaps shut a necklace box on Viviene's hand. Turns out that this was completely unplanned, and the actress' surprised reaction and laughter were so genuine that they made it to the final cut.

“I’m King of the World!" - 'Titanic' (1997)

You'd have to be living under a rock not to have at least heard about the legendary film that depicts the tragic love story between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) and the disastrous events that take place during their exciting journey in the world's most luxurious passenger ship.

While Titanic contains a good number of significant moments that are stamped on viewers' memories, Jack screaming he is the "king of the world" from the top of his lungs is, without a doubt, one of the most memorable. As it turns out, the line wasn't improvised by DiCaprio himself but by director James Cameron instead. According to the film's director, the line was "made up on the spot."

The Chest-Waxing Scene - The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Revolving around an introvert who works as a stock supervisor at an electronics store, this hilarious Judd Apatow comedy starring Steve Carell (who also did a notable job co-writing the film) is a bundle of laughs. Guaranteed to provide the viewer with an amusing time, The 40-Year-Old Virgin features countless comical moments.

Apparently, one of those moments was no fun for Carell. According to Apatow, the chest-waxing scene was painfully real, and those were Carell's actual screams for help. Between this and the crew later learning that the woman cast for the part lied about her waxing expertise, there was a lot of horror and agony during the famous scene's filming.

“You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat" - 'Jaws' (1975)

As for the biggest shark flick out there (and a horror cult classic), Jaws centers around a major killer fish who attacks the beach community of Cape Cod. Between all the chaotic madness, a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer attempt to hunt the beast down. With a huge impact on pop culture, the Steven Spielberg film stands the test of time as an essential must-watch.

Going down as one of the most memorable quotes in movie history, "You're gonna need a bigger boat" is completely unscripted. Apparently, the line was thrown around so many times during production (thanks to a support boat that was too small to do the job), that it became a catchphrase for when something went wrong. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roy Scheider actually ad-libbed the line at different filming points — fortunately, it ended up making it to the final cut in an iconic scene.

"Here's Looking At You, Kid" - 'Casablanca' (1945)

This classic focuses on the engaging story of an ex-patriate American café owner, Rick Blaine (Bogart), who is faced with the decision on whether he should help his former lover, Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis. Casablanca is assuredly the blueprint for cliché romances; as such, it never fails to deliver heartwarming moments that make any viewer's heart melt.

Turns out that Bogart's legendary farewell line was actually not planned. According to BBC, the actor ad-libbed a bit since the film's script was incomplete. Who would have thought it would instantly become one of the most beloved lines in film history?

“You Talkin’ To Me?” - 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

In one of his finest performances, Robert De Niro brings Travis Bickle to life in the remarkable Martin Scorsese film. Brilliantly executed, Taxi Driver tells the story of a veteran working as a taxi driver, highlighting his declining mental health as he navigates through life working night shifts in New York City. Intense and disturbing, this psychological thriller features many thought-provoking scenes.

To everyone's surprise, one of the most memorable moments in a Hollywood film was wonderfully improvised by the incredibly talented actor. De Niro came up with the line on the spot when Scorsese instructed him to make something up as he looked in the mirror.

“Here’s Johnny!” - 'The Shining' (1980)

Whether one has seen it or not, there is no doubt that Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is one of the most celebrated horror movies out there, and this particular improvised quote plays a big part in the film's popularity. The Shining focuses on a family of three who decides to spend winter in an isolated hotel. The place slowly begins to drive Johnny into violence and madness, and a series of twisting, unexpected events starts unfolding.

Turns out that the iconic scene almost didn't make it to the final cut. Apparently, "Here's Johnny" was ad-libbed by Nicholson, who took it from the intro to The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

The Glass Injury Scene - 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Set in 1858, this Quentin Tarantino movie centers around a freed slave who is under the tutelage of a German bounty hunter with the ultimate goal of reuniting with his long-lost wife. Slightly controversial, Django Unchained is a bold, brutal movie that counts on many memorable scenes.

The blood dripping down DiCaprio's hand you see in this picture? Real. Turns out that an actual glass broke during the intense dinner scene, which, of course, caused him to bleed. The injury even required stitches. Instead of stopping filming, the actor proceeded to stay in character as if nothing had happened to extraordinary results.

“Alright, Alright, Alright” - 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Dazed and Confused is one fun, "no plot, just vibes" Richard Linklater flick that takes viewers all the way back to the '70s. Following a group of teenagers in Austin, Texas, who are celebrating the last day of high school in 1976, this comedy film makes for a very entertaining watch.

Since 1993, Matthew McConaughey's character, David Wooderson, line "Alright, alright, alright" has become his trademark catchphrase in the film that launched his career. What makes it even better is the fact that it was totally improvised. "The first three words I ever said on film. There was not a word written for that entire scene," McConaughey revealed. Apparently, those were the first words that came into the actor's mind when he heard the word "action."

