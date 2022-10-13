With or without their leader, Rick's group has continued to survive the apocalypse for 11 seasons on The Walking Dead. Whether it be herds of walkers or merciless villains aiming to take them down, these beloved characters always come out on top, usually thanks to their signature weaponry.

Negan's barb-wired bat Lucille may just be the most iconic weapon in the AMC show's history, but several other notable weapons have been claimed by rightful owners over the seasons, some even still being used as the series comes to an end this year.

Rick's Revolver

It's in the very first episode during the very first walker kill that Rick's revolver is introduced. Plenty of walkers and people have been on the receiving end of this gun, and even long after Rick's "passing," the gun lives on in the show's final season.

Not only has Rick's daughter Judith been seen using her father's gun on several occasions, but it also made its return in Season 11 when Daryl gathers weapons, taking a long, nostalgic look at his best friend's old weapon before packing it away.

Michonne's Katana

When Michonne made her TWD debut in the Season 2 finale, she was trailing two mouthless walkers behind her as protection, but that wasn't the only intriguing part of this hooded heroine.

Since her very first scene, Michonne has been in possession of a katana, which has been used for good and bad over the years. Aside from slaying zombies, Michonne's katana was also used by The Governor to behead the beloved Hershel in Season 4.

Daryl's Crossbow

Daryl's always had many defining factors: his long, messy hair, his angel-winged vest, his motorcycle, and most memorably, his crossbow. This crossbow has been in the hands of several characters throughout the show - including Morgan, Michonna and Dwight - but found its true owner in Daryl.

After being stolen by Dwight in Season 6, Daryl was bow-and-arrow-less until he finally acquired a new crossbow in Season 7 when a member of The Kingdom offered him back his signature weapon of choice.

Ezekiel's Tiger Shiva

Before he ruled the post-apocalyptic Kingdom, King Ezekiel was a zookeeper, so it only makes sense a live tiger would be his best defense in the zombie-ridden world. When Shiva is introduced in Season 7, she was the show's only character to not be portrayed by a live actor.

As Ezekiel's guard animal, Shiva often protected him from threats in both human and undead forms, until her loyalty to her king cost the tiger her life in Season 8 when she attempted to save Ezekiel and his friends but was devoured by a herd of walkers.

Morgan's Staff

Morgan Jones is remembered as being the first person Rick Grimes meets in the series premiere, taking him in and explaining the outbreak to him, long before Morgan acquired his most memorable weapon.

Morgan's famous phrase of the series has been a simple word, "Clear," going hand-in-hand with his staff. Whether it's on TWD or Fear the Walking Dead,Morgan continues to use his staff to protect himself and others from the threat of walkers and villainous humans.

Aaron's Arm

When Aaron joined the group in Season 5, he didn't have a unique weapon to his name. But that all changed after a gruesome incident in Season 9 when his arm is crushed and amputated, leaving him with one of the coolest weapons on the show.

Aaron's prosthetic arm wasn't always so threatening, but in Season 10, his best buddy Gabriel screws a spiky mace onto the prosthetic, turning his new arm into a deathly item if swung in the wrong direction.

Eugene's Fire Hose

Eugene is typically used for his smarts and endearing way with words, but in Season 5, he proved to be a noble zombie slayer with what has to be the goofiest and most unexpected weapon ever seen on the show.

When a herd creeps up on the group, Eugene takes action atop a fire engine and sprays its hose at the walkers, the force of the water somehow effectively killing them without the rest of the gang doing much work.

Tyreese's Hammer

Tyreese was a fan favorite for his mere three seasons on the show, joining the group at the Prison along with his sister Sasha. And while Sasha never had a notable weapon, Tyreese was never seen without his hammer in his hand.

Tyreese used his hammer to clear herds of walkers or put the dead out of their misery before they could reanimate, but since Tyreese's devastating death in Season 5, the whereabouts of this significant weapon has been unknown.

Dale's Rifle

Dale was an OG survivor of the outbreak, appearing in the first season with a small but strong group consisting of his daughter-like friends Andrea and Amy, as well as Lori, Carl, Shane, and several others.

Dale's calm demeanor and wise words made him the leader of the group before Rick came along, but it was his handy use of a rifle to protect everyone that made him a useful member until his heartbreaking death in Season 2.

The Whisperers' Masks

The most clever weapon ever used on The Walking Dead is something that wasn't even a bodily threat. When The Whisperers encountered the group in Season 9, it was a shocking twist when what appeared to be a herd of walkers was actually humans disguised in walker masks.

This "weapon" made it easy for The Whisperers to attack their prey, often unexpectedly beating people to the kill, the uncover costume being responsible for the death of fan-favorite character Jesus.

