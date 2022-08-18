There is no doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most influential and accomplished directors of our time. Throughout the years, his work has inspired many; surely, the director's enviable creativity never ceases to amaze anyone who appreciates cinema. The filmmaker debuted his first motion picture, Bottle Rocket, in 1996 and has been actively fascinating people with his distinctive art ever since.

Whether one appreciates Anderson's style or not, it is an undeniable fact that the filmmaker has made a name for himself in the film industry — it is hardly difficult to recognize one of his films by its aesthetics alone. But what is that truly makes his work so characteristic?

Symmetry

Through the wide lens and gorgeous dollhouse-like set design, Anderson has always been the kind of director who enjoys resorting to symmetry when composing a shot. Whether it be people or objects perfectly placed in the middle of the frame, the result always turns out to be nothing short of gorgeous.

Not only does this technique look pleasing to the eye, but it also provides the scene with a sense of harmony and balance. Take, for instance, the picture above — if one were to fold a straight line in the middle of one of the four shots, surely both sides would match perfectly.

Frequent Collaborators

Often counting on a talented cast filled with well-known faces, Wes Anderson doesn't shy away from resorting to the same actors several times. Bill Murray is a frequent collaborator when it comes to the director's art cast, having starred in nine of his films so far, including The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou and The French Dispatch most recently.

Owen Wilson is also a recurring face from the very beginning of Anderson's career; he landed his first role in the filmmaker's directorial debut film Bottle Rocket, having co-written it as well.

Color Palette

Anyone who is remotely familiar with the quirky filmmaker's work sure enough knows that almost every film of his has a very specific and stylized color palette that carries throughout the whole movie. Always the one to pay attention to detail, Wes selects his colors with meticulous precision and often sticks to them through costume and set design — everything matches in the most satisfying and aesthetically pleasing kind of way.

It is also worth mentioning that colors can be connected to emotions based on how you mix them, often helping define and complete the world setting of the film, which also helps with storytelling.

Slow Motion

Sure, slo-mo isn't an exclusive Wes Anderson technique; there are a lot of people doing it, including Martin Scorsese and Tarantino. The thing is, each time Anderson does it, it just works. Apart from capturing the rapid motion of characters, it also helps emphasize the scene.

Moonrise Kingdom, for instance, features a beautifully shot scene that resorted to the technique; it subtly highlights the significance of a cinematic moment by slowing down time.

'60s and '70s Music

Not only is his art pleasing to the eye but to the ear as well: regularly licensing the work of iconic musicians such as The Rolling Stones and The Beach Boys, you can nearly always count on Anderson to feature some legendary '60s and '70s folk-pop classics at some point in his movies.

For example, The Beatles'iconic “Hey Jude” is featured in The Royal Tenenbaums as well as Bob Dylan's "Wigwam".

Chapter-like Structure

Frequently breaking his movies up into chapters, Anderson is fond of presenting the story to the audience as if viewers were reading a novel.

While splitting his films into different parts doesn't necessarily have any profound and hidden meaning behind it (possibly done for the sake of aesthetics), it ultimately is a characteristic thing in his work that reflects a bit of his own style and personality.

Dysfunctional Families

Dysfunctional families seem to be a recurring theme in the filmography of the talented director, which may be due to the fact that his parents divorced when he was only eight. Among the tumultuous events, Anderson discovered his passion for storytelling and since then has been fascinating people with his incredible artwork, which often shines a light on family matters.

Looking back on his movies, The Royal Tenenbaums is a dive into the struggles of a dysfunctional family, and The Darjeeling Limited centers around the story of three brothers who travel across India by train in an attempt to bond with each other. It seems that parenting certainly plays a role in Anderson’s movies; from dead parents to absent fathers, almost every character has been greatly affected by similar issues.

Quirky Costume Design

It's not only symmetry, retro touches, and color palettes that make a Wes Anderson film. Costume design is also an undeniable part of the filmmaker's signature. Anderson tends to dress his characters in unusual clothes and accessories — of course, considering the director's distinguishable style, it only makes sense that the imaginary people that star in his films are, too, fashionable to a flaw.

Imagine a world where the clothing a character wears holds the same relevance as the movie script — that's a Wes Anderson film. At the end of the day, Anderson's working style is himself. And that is exactly what makes his films so irrevocably genuine.

