The Western genre might not be thriving, but it sure is alive. Once one of Hollywood's most esteemed and popular genres, Westerns saw a decline in their influence as the new millennium approached. However, it was a massive institution during its heyday, attracting top talent in front and behind the camera.

Many of Hollywood's most respected directors worked in Westerns; some actively contributed to its consecration in the business, with their names becoming synonymous with the genre. From John Huston to Clint Eastwood, these directors shaped and influenced the Western genre for years to come.

10 Robert Aldrich

Despite helming such classics as Kiss Me Deadly, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and The Dirty Dozen, Robert Aldrich lacks the same name recognition as many of his contemporaries. However, Aldrich showed remarkable versatility during the height of his career, working on different genres and heavily influencing many.

The Western is one such genre, with Aldrich's 1954 seminal Vera Cruz standing as an influential and massively underrated masterpiece. The film's complex and morally-great characters revolutionized the Western genre, paving the way for increasingly experimental pictures and marking an early precursor for the future neo-Western sub-genre.

9 James Mangold

The modern age has few significant Western directors. However, James Mangold has made a name for himself in the genre, mainly thanks to two incredible films that played a massive and undeniable role in revitalizing the Western genre in the new millennium.

With 3:10 to Yuma, Mangold delivered a gripping, insightful, and thrilling neo-Western that gave the genre a much-needed boost during the noughties. Ten years later, Logan did the same, proving that superhero movies could blend genres, resulting in new, daring, and poignant adventures that kept the emotional impact without sacrificing the spectacle.

8 Delmer Daves

Writer, director, and producer Delmer Daves worked in several genres, but his contributions to the Western are most significant. Speaking of 3: to Yuma, Daves directed the 1957 original, widely considered one of the finest and most notable examples of the revered genre and among the most important films in cinematic history.

Daves' other Westerns include 1950's Broken Arrow, 1956's The Last Wagon, and 1959's The Hanging Tree. His films were among the most prominent examples of a director utilizing the West's famous landscapes to enrichen the pictures' thematic power. Still, Daves' contributions to the Western remain largely overlooked, with other directors attracting more praise.

7 John Sturges

John Sturges made a lot of movies during his time. In a career spanning over thirty years, Sturges worked in multiple genres with some of Hoollyweood's most prestigious actors. Sturges was especially influential in the Western genre, receiving his only Oscar nomination for Best Director for his seminal 1955 neo-Western Bad Day at Black Rock.

Westerns became increasingly common in Sturges' filmography starting in the 1950s. Among his most recognizable Western pictures are The Walking Hills, Escape from Fort Bravo, Backlash, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, The Law and Jack Wade, Last Train from Gun Hill, and The Magnificent Seven, widely considered among the all-time most iconic Westerns.

6 Anthony Mann

The Western genre in the 1950s thrived, thanks to Anthony Mann. The acclaimed director made a cowboy out of Oscar-winning Golden Age icon James Stewart in films like Winchester '73, Thunder Bay, The Naked Spur, The Glenn Miller Story, and The Man from Laramie.

Mann's other Westerns include Devil's Doorway, The Furies, The Far Country, The Last Frontier, The Tin Star, and Man of the West. Curiously, Mann's Westerns received considerable attention abroad, although the genre is usually considered deeply and intrinsically American.

5 Howard Hawks

Few directors had Howard Hawks' ability to imprint his unique and distinctive style into every genre he laid his hands on. Hawks is a giant of American cinema, with his work influencing multiple artists for years to come. The Western saw itself favored by Hawks, with the prolific and acclaimed director working on it closely for years.

Hawks' most celebrated Westerns include 1948's Red River and 1959's Rio Bravo, starring the ultimate Western actor, John Wayne. However, his work in the genre dates back to the 1930s and includes films like Barbary Coast, The Big Sky, and El Dorado.

4 Clint Eastwood

Former Western actor Clint Eastwood transitioned to directing seamlessly. As one of the most iconic actors in Westerns, Eastwood already had a deep and unique understanding of the genre's intricacies, using it to deliver some of the most famous and acclaimed Westerns in recent memory.

Estwood's seminal 1992 Western Unforgiven is among the all-time best Westerns, proving the former actor's dexterity as a director. However, Eastwood's directing career dates back to the 70s, with the filmmaker helming films like High Plains Drifter, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Bronco Billy, Pale Rider, and Cry Macho.

3 Sam Peckinpah

A leading figure in the Western scene of the 1950s, Sam Peckinpah made some of the genre's most famous and beloved pictures. Peckinpah received his only Oscar nomination for his groundbreaking Western masterpiece, The Wild Bunch, a revisionist wonder that shook the genre up and expanded its possibilities.

Although usually bleak and somewhat nihilistic, Peckinpah's films are triumphs of narrative and execution that aren't afraid to experiment, departing from the director's previous movies. His most recognized Westerns include Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Ballad of Cable Hogue, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, and Bring Me the Head of Alfredo García.

2 John Ford

Widely considered one of the most influential directors in Holywood history, John Ford has one of the most prestigious and regarded filmographies ever. The six-time Oscar winner left his mark in numerous genres, including the Western, helming some of the most respected pictures of his time.

Ford's best Westerns include the iconic 1939 Stagecoach -- which marked John Wayne's breakthrough -- 1946's My Darling Clementine, 1950's Rio Grande, 1956's The Searchers, and 1962's The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Ford's work was heavily influential for other directors in the Western genre, with his films raising a generation of filmmakers.

1 Sergio Leone

Few directors are as heavily related to the Western genre as Sergio Leone. The Italian director, writer, and producer all but created the Spaghetti Western, revolutionizing the genre and beginning a new dawn for Western pictures. Deconstructing the myth of the West, Leone's films challenged typical notions of the Western genre.

His Dollars Trilogy -- A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly -- and two-thirds of his Once Upon a Time trilogy -- Once Upon a Time in the West and Duck, You Sucker! -- are institutions of the Western genre. Through his collaborations with iconic composer Ennio Morricone, Leone created the modern image of the West, which has endured to modern times.

