The names Unearthed, Icons Unearthed. That's right, Vice TV's documentary series Icons Unearthed has eyed the James Bond franchise as its next official target. The fifth season of the series that peels back the curtain on some of the world's most popular film and television franchises will focus on cinema's most legendary spy. The news, courtesy of Deadline, also confirms that Icons Unearthed has been renewed for a further six seasons—taking it through to a tenth season run.

There's seemingly no better time to turn one's documentarian gaze on the James Bond franchise—given it is in the midst of a historical moment. The world's most famous spy celebrated 60 years on the big screen in 2022 and the most recent and 25th installment in the franchise, No Time to Die, saw Daniel Craig end his tenure as the titular character in stunning fashion. So as the world awaits the announcement of the next 007, Vice TV's Icons Unearthed will be looking back on the franchise's illustrious 60-year-plus history, compiling interviews with those who know the franchise best.

The documentary series comes from the Nacelle Company, who not only have the task of creating a compelling look back on James Bond in all its glory but also six full seasons of Icons Unearthed - thanks to Vice TV handing it a mega-sized renewal. Talking about the renewal, Nacelle's CEO Brian Volk-Weiss said:

“We’ve had the opportunity to tell some incredible stories in Icons Unearthed, and to have six more seasons of storytelling coming up is a testament to how well the show has been received, I hope we don't disappoint."

What Franchises Has 'Icons Unearthed' Covered in the Past?

In its first four seasons Icons Unearthed has taken a look at Star Wars, the Fast and Furious franchise, The Simpsons, and most recently the blockbuster behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once the show has wrapped covering James Bond with its fifth season, it will turn its attention to seasons six through 10, the subjects of which are currently unknown. Peter Gaffney, SVP of Content Strategy & Programming Scheduling at Vice TV is delighted to be continuing the broadcaster's partnership with the Navelle Company and had this to say regarding future installments of Icons Unearthed: “We’ve had so much fun working with Brian and the Nacelle team to tell these epic stories, and we are excited to continue the collaboration. These are stories about the franchises that have influenced our lives in so many ways. And I can’t wait for us to share them with our audience.”

Where Can You Watch 'Icons Unearthed?'

The latest season of 'Icons Unearthed' covering all things MCU launched on March 7 and is available to watch on Vice. Check out the trailer for the fourth season of Icons Unearthed below.