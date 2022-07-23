Vice TV has renewed Icons Unearthed for a Season 2, Variety has reported. In its second run, the series will focus on the long-running TV sitcom The Simpsons. Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons will be directed by Nacelle Company CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, who has features like The Toys That Made Us, and The Movies That Made Us to his credit.

The six-part series will feature exclusive interviews with various directors, actors, writers, and network executives. Per the report, Bill Oakley, Rich Moore, Jon Vitti, Mimi Pond, Doug Benson, Todd McFarlane, Garth Ancier, Phil Roman, and Jennifer Howell all will delve into previously unknown and surprising details about the animated show.

Vice’s Icons Uneatherd is an anthology series that focuses on the behind-the-screen magic of big movie and TV franchises. Volk-Weiss said in an official statement, “We’re ecstatic to have the second season of our Icons Unearthed documentary series officially picked up by Vice TV. It’s an honor to be able to tell the little-known history behind one of the most historic franchises in television, The Simpsons.”

Currently, in Season 34, The Simpsons was created by Matt Groening for Fox. After the acquisition of the studio by Disney the show’s satirical tone was kept intact by the house of mouse. Fans follow the misadventures of the comical family consisting of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie set in the fictional town of Springfield. The show is well known for its parodies of American culture and society, television, and the human condition.

Ever since its release in 1989, The Simpsons has become a pop-culture phenomenon and also predicted several events in its 728-episode run. The fan-favorite show has also garnered several awards including 35 Primetime Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, and 2 Peabody Awards. Furthermore, Homer Simpson’s catchphrase "D'oh!" has been adopted officially in the English language. A few shows have made a cultural impact as The Simpsons worldwide and getting a glimpse into what went into making such a successful sitcom run would be a very interesting avenue for fans.

In its first season Icons Unearthed focused on George Lucas’ Star Wars featuring his wife Marcia Lucas, who spoke at length about the rise of Lucas films and the franchise. The series also featured never seen before footage and exclusive interviews with Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, and more.

Season 2 will be executive produced by Volk-Weiss, along with Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek, and Ben Frost.

No release date has been set yet for the anthology series.

Check out a recent promo forThe Simpsons below: