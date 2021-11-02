The job description mentions sci-fi and fantasy environments, which gives a few hints about the upcoming game.

Since id Software's release of the critically acclaimed sequel, Doom: Eternal, the developers have been quiet about what they plan to do next. But recent job listings on the ZeniMax website might hint at the return of old franchise fans have been clamoring for. The search for the positions notes they are looking for staff to work on, "long-running iconic action FPS."

The speculation has led many to assume it could be a possible revival for a proper Quake video game. The last title in the franchise was Quake Champions, an arena shooter that was released back in 2017. At Quakecon 2018, the title was announced to be free-to-play. However, the job description for Skybox artist alludes to certain elements the Quake franchise has been known for in the past.

The job descriptions state that "Applicants will be responsible for the visualization and conceptualization of AAA-quality sci-fi and fantasy environments, architecture, and props. Working in coordination with the Art Director, Concept and Environment Art teams, applicants will be tasked with creating fully realized environments to be utilized in both gameplay and cinematic context."

It should be noted these are vague descriptions, and could also describe other games such as Doom. During Quakecon 2021 this year, Quake: Remastered was announced and released in August for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The remaster was developed by Nightdive Studios, which is in the process of remaking System Shock.

While nothing is official, it can be somewhat assumed that whatever new game is developed by id Software will be exclusive to Microsoft and Xbox since their purchase of Bethesda last year. The new studios under the Xbox banner are already busy, with Arkane Studios - who just released Deathloop - releasing Redfall, an open-world cooperative shooter where players hunt down vampires.

Bethesda Softworks is currently busy developing their next large open-world RPG game, Starfield, described by Todd Howard as "Skyrim in Space." The game launches on November 11, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

