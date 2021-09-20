Saban Films has unveiled the trailer and poster for Ida Red, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming action crime thriller film starring Josh Hartnett (Wrath of Man, Penny Dreadful), Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo (The Fighter, Frozen River), and Frank Grillo (Boss Level, The Purge franchise). The movie will be released in theaters, On-Demand, and Digital on November 5.

Leo plays the titular Ida "Red" Walker in the film, a crime boss who appears to be orchestrating things just fine from her place behind bars, while Hartnett plays her son Wyatt, who has followed in his mother's footsteps primarily because, as he says as one point, "it's in our blood." As Red faces down a hefty prison sentence, she reaches out to Wyatt to help her pull off one last heist.

The only problem is that Wyatt's not so sure he wants to live a life of crime anymore, and becomes trapped between an obligation to family and striving to emancipate himself from his mother's clutches. Hartnett and Leo are definitely the acting face-off of powerhouses that anchors this intense trailer, but it's always a pleasure to see Grillo pop up when you least expect him to.

Ida Red is written and directed by John Swab (Body Brokers, Let Me Make You a Martyr). In addition to Hartnett, Leo, and Grillo, the film stars Sofia Hublitz (Ozark), William Forsythe (The Devil's Rejects, Raising Arizona), and Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil, True Blood).

Saban Films will release Ida Red in theaters, On Demand, and Digital on November 5. Check out the first action-packed trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Ida Red:

Crime boss Ida "Red" Walker (Oscar winner® Melissa Leo) turns to her son, Wyatt (Josh Hartnett), to pull off one last heist to get out of prison. But with the FBI closing in, Wyatt must choose between family and freedom in this high-octane thriller.

