Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts) will be channeling Harry Styles in Prime Video’s upcoming romantic drama, The Idea of You. In what will mark the actor’s second new project with the streaming service, following the soon-to-be released feature Red, White & Royal Blue, he’ll star opposite Anne Hathaway in the Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) small screen adaptation of Robinne Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The feature will center around a 40-year-old divorcee named Sophie (Hathaway). Life’s been tough for the mother whose world recently fell to shambles after her husband left her for another woman. To make matters worse, the deadbeat dad has canceled his trip to Coachella, an event he was planning to attend with the ex married couple’s 15-year-old daughter. With no other options, Sophie rises to the occasion and becomes the cool mom by accompanying her daughter to the yearly music festival. It’s there that she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of mega boy band August Moon. What follows is an exciting and invigorating romance that Sophie never saw coming.

While Lee’s book was first published back in 2017, it didn’t fully take off until the early days of COVID. It was during this time that many found themselves escaping the walls of their homes by embarking on the thrilling and sensual journey of the novel’s protagonist and the young popstar. During a chat with Vogue, Lee revealed that while the story was inspired by Styles, it was never intended to be a piece of fanfiction. Instead, the author says that it was “supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself.”

Whether it be inspired by, or straight up fanfic, Styles has been at the center of more than one piece of writing turned film in recent years. One story that originally appeared on the online writing platform, Wattpad, would also make its way into a film adaptation. When Anna Todd wrote her first piece of Styles centered work that would eventually grow into the After franchise, she probably didn’t realize how massive it would become. Almost a decade later, there are seven books and five films stemming from the story, with the fifth and final feature in post-production.

The first movie’s plot centers around college freshman Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and a mysterious young man who begins to pursue her romantically, Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). Hardin is this book’s version of Styles, with the rest of One Direction also making appearances through other characters.

Clearly, the After series has done incredibly well as they keep churning out films as fast as they can make them. It’s with this in mind that we’re certain Prime Video’s The Idea of You will be just as big of a hit - even if it isn’t technically Styles based fanfic.