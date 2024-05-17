The Big Picture The Idea of You offers a fresh, cinematic take on romance, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine.

Prime Video’s newest original film, The Idea of You, is spicing up the romance scene with a dazzling adaption of Robinne Lee's viral 2017 novel of the same name. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine, the rom-com drama was released for streaming on May 2nd and was welcomed with mostly positive critical and audience reactions. While the premise of the movie may sound like a Wattpad reader’s dream come true, director Michael Showalter has created a swoon-worthy, cinematic experience sprinkled with a few refreshing twists to the original book.

As Nicole Kidman knows, nothing can compare to the enchanting feeling of witnessing a film on a giant silver screen with a crowd, especially when the picture features an Academy Award-winning actress like Hathaway. The Idea of You surrounds a plotline that has been recycled a handful of times, but there's an honest flare to this adaptation, making it worth watching outside the comfort of your at-home TV or iPhone. The film has recently become Amazon MGM's number-one romantic comedy, breaking record history with over 50 million worldwide views in its first two weeks! With such a perfect setup entailing an A-list Hollywood star at the center supported by one of the buzziest, up-and-coming young performers today, it's unquestionable that this year's most popular romance deserved a theatrical release.

'The Idea of You' Is More Cinematic Than Your Average Streaming Rom-Com

“It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole," Robinne Lee told Vogue. At first, The Idea of You was initially thought to be a "Harry Styles fan fiction" after the author confessed she was inspired by the One Direction star and even actor Eddie Redmayne. But then, the story morphed into something more truthful than just a teenager's fantasy. Prime Video's film adaption follows the recently turned 40-year-old and single mother, Solène Marchand (Hathaway), who decides to embark on a steamy love affair with the star of the world's top boy band, August Moon's Hayes Campbell (Galitzine)

According to data from Reelgood, The Idea of You was the third most streamed movie for the week of May 2nd to May 8th, beating out the likes of Late Night with the Devil and fellow rom-com, Anyone But You. More importantly, the romantic drama earned an astonishing Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 83% and an audience score of 63%. These numbers are impressive considering rom-coms always attract the toughest critics. With the recent box office success of Anyone But You accumulating over $219 million worldwide, The Idea of You proves yet again that moviegoers are hungry to see more romantic content in the theaters.

In a new age of romance, The Idea of You excels further than your average streaming release. Helming one of the highest-grossing films of 2017, The Big Sick (2017), director Showalter is no stranger to making a compelling, emotional rom-com that hints at realism. Alongside award-winning screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt. Showalter's big-screen talents are effortlessly felt through The Idea of You's flawless casting, tasteful sex scenes, picturesque views, and well-paced drama. Where Anyone But You draws in millions from its well-liked enemies-to-lovers trope, Prime Video's smash hit is just as attractive for a crowd mainly because of its daring premise that relates to not only teens but women of all ages.

Anne Hathaway's Box Office Legacy Is the Key to 'The Idea of You's Popularity

Anne Hathaway is one of Hollywood's most successful leading ladies. The Princess Diaries star has graced cinemas with award-winning performances throughout her career along with numerous successful rom-coms such as Valentine’s Day, Bride Wars, Love & Other Drugs, and Ella Enchanted. According to The Numbers, Hathaway has grossed over $6 billion worldwide with a net worth of over $80 million. Knowing her box office history, it is quite shocking to see The Idea of You go straight to streaming. Speaking to Vogue, Hathaway comments, "...Part of me is excited that such a wide audience is going to have instant access to it. And a part of me [is aware that] there aren’t a lot of reasons for moms to grab each other by the hand and go to the movie theater; this movie would’ve been perfect for that."

Nevertheless, The Dark Knight actress isn't the only cinematic contender in The Idea of You. Previously starring in Red, White & Royal Blue (2023), rising actor Galitzine has starred in movies such as the 2021 musical film Cinderella, released in select theaters, and the sex comedy Bottoms. Although the London actor's at-home presence has received more positive responses from his roles in TV shows, Galitzine's fan-praised, rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) has gained him worldwide recognition, announcing a sequel following its immense success. That goes to say that pairing Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine together could've been the perfect recipe for drawing millions out of their homes to enjoy a cinematic experience. It is rare to find two actors that can instantly mesh together. Right from the couple's meet-cute in a backstage trailer, it's undeniable that Nicolas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway have great chemistry.

Unfortunately, Prime's record-breaking film missed out on a box-office victory that could have easily surpassed Anyone But You's overall gross. The movie has heaps of tissue-worthy moments to trigger big reactions in a crowd, making it a fantastic girls' night out flick. With more romantic comedies coming in to revive the genre like Netflix's Top 10 original, Mother of the Bride, studios should learn from the dynamics of The Idea of You's success as it understands the emotional power and A-list talent needed for a big-screen romance. For anyone ready to get swept up in a spicy yet realistic daydream, The Idea of You is one not to skip, even if you can only watch it at home.

