Identity-related themes have long been explored in media, with cinema offering a window into self-deception and transformation that result in undeniably compelling storylines. This is not surprising considering that it lies at the core of the human experience, influencing everything we are, from personal relationships to other societal roles. It is also easy to resonate with such themes, as belonging and self-discovery is a long, sometimes arduous journey in a world shaped by external pressure.

From psychological thrillers to futuristic sci-fi films, these thought-provoking narratives have captured the attention of many, inviting viewers to question the nature of identity and exploring the result of characters living through others or losing themselves entirely no matter what they're moved by. Below, we rank 10 of the best films that explore identity manipulation, featuring memorable characters and an absorbing narrative.

10 'Face/Off' (1997)

Director: John Woo

John Woo's Face/Off throws action, crime, and thriller genres into the mix. The story follows FBI agent Sean (John Travolta), who assumes the identity of criminal Castor (Nicolas Cage), who murdered his son, through facial transplant surgery. This allows them to exchange faces and identities.

Face/Off is a compelling watch that tackles how identity can be manipulated, often delivering into themes of self-identity and morality, too. It suggests that everyone wears metaphorical masks in their lives that are shaped by societal expectations, with the face switching symbolizing the great lengths one may go to while seeking revenge (even though this is technically not possible). Woo's sharp direction and stylish visuals add to Face/Off's storytelling, and the compelling performances are also noteworthy.

9 'They Cloned Tyrone' (2023)

Director: Juel Taylor

The narrative of this Juel Taylor pulpy dark comedy has a self-explanatory title: They Cloned Tyrone focuses on a series of strange events that thrust a trio — Fontaine (John Boyega), Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and Slick (Jamie Foxx)— onto a trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.

Carried by John Boyega's masterful performance, They Cloned Tyrone's uncomfortable social commentary — which critiques how society often tries to "standardize" identities and strips individuals of their agency and uniqueness — is, too, one of its most memorable aspects. On top of that, the movie does a great job at shedding light on the exploration of identity, highlighting how it is also shaped by external factors, including social expectations and often stereotypes (especially when it comes to marginalized and discriminated groups).

8 'Us' (2019)

Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele's Us delves into themes of duality as it presents a disturbing, twisted tale of childhood trauma. Starring the talented Lupita Nyong'o in the central role, Us sees the Wilson family taking a vacation to Santa Cruz, California. When four strangers break into Adelaide's home, the family is shocked to learn that the intruders look just like them.

Without spoiling much, Us is packed with shocking twists and turns; not only is it a meaningful and thought-provoking film, but also an entertaining one that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Duality — in the film, explored through the concept of everyone having a "shadow self," which translates into a "suppressed" version of themselves — and identity manipulation are important aspects of the movie, as highlighted by its shocking and ambiguous ending.

7 'Gattaca' (1997)

Director: Andrew Niccol

Science fiction enthusiasts who haven't yet checked out Andrew Niccol's Gattaca may want to dive into this thought-provoking sci-fi essential. The story centers around "In-Valid" Vincent (Ethan Hawke), who assumes the identity of a member of the genetic elite to pursue his goal of traveling into space. However, things go wrong when a murder marks him as a suspect.

Gattaca's handling of identity manipulation is quite evident, as its lead character literally assumes the identity of another person. However, Niccol's movie also expertly questions whether identity is merely defined by a person's DNA while making a sharp social commentary about social class; the film's dystopian setting satirizes potential discrimination in a future that seeks perfection at all costs.

6 'Catch Me If You Can' (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Based on an almost unbelievable true story told in Frank Abagnale Jr's book of the same name, Catch Me If You Can features Leonardo DiCaprio as the book's real-life author, who used to be a young con artist who managed to convince people that he was an airline pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer. FBI agent Carl (Tom Hanks) becomes obsessed with tracking down and exposing him.

Frank's dysfunctional family and financial struggles are a huge part of his constant role-playing, a central aspect of Catch Me If You Can. His ability to reinvent himself and live out fantasies successfully gets him the immediate respect and admiration that he desires, which critiques society's obsession with status. With that being said, Steven Spielberg's picture is engaging, fun, and filled with great performances, featuring an underlying moral message that examines the desire for belonging.

5 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Director: Anthony Minghella

Directed by Anthony Minghella and based on Patricia Highmsith's novel, this psychological thriller explores the consequences of identity manipulation. At its center is Tom Ripley, played by Matt Damon, who becomes jealous of the spoiled millionaire playboy Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law in his breakout role) after being sent to retrieve him. However, when the errand fails, Ripley takes extreme measures.

In The Talented Mr. Ripley, Tom's increasing alienation as he adopts elements of Dickie's personality is evident. The film highlights the dangers, both to oneself and others, of not ever forming a true identity, and how this can come from deep-seated insecurities. Despite its somewhat slower pacing, Minghella's movie is compelling and keeps audiences invested, with a stunning Italian setting and luxurious cinematography to match its central characters and heighten the story's tension.

4 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Director: Spike Jonze

This surrealist body swap comedy directed by Spike Jonze focuses on Craig, a puppeteer (John Cusack) who unearths a portal that leads into the head of movie star John Malkovich, played by Malkovich himself, using the star as a vessel to fulfill their own desires and fantasies.

Jonze's perfect arthouse film counts on a unique premise that refreshingly explores identity manipulation and escapism through the various ways characters take turns "becoming" Malkovich; this highlights how they explore aspects of their identities that they believe are limited. Fantastically written by none other than Charlie Kaufman, Jonze's incredibly directed film is both bizarre and relatable, with Malkovich's performance as an exaggerated version of himself adding to the movie's commentary on identity and celebrity culture.

3 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Director: David Fincher

David Fincher is known for plenty of incredible work, and Gone Girl, based on the Gillian Flynn novel, is at the top of the list. Deceit and dysfunctional marriage are two main themes in this 2014 drama revolving around the sudden disappearance of a missing woman (Rosamund Pike). Her oblivious husband's (Ben Affleck) suspicious reaction clues him as a possible murderer.

Part of Gone Girl's appeal is how it is filled with compelling twists that will shock audiences, especially towards its end as the story escalates. Fincher's film paints identity — and its manipulation — as a tool for control, shedding light on how far someone would go to manipulate it for power and revenge. It also analyzes the way society pressures women to be the supposedly "ideal" wife or victim, with Amy's desire to control her narrative as a response to her frustrations serving as symbolism.