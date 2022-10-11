Singing her way into our hearts over the last (almost) three decades, Idina Menzel is getting her well-earned story told in documentary form. The Frozen star will be the subject of a new Disney+ feature titled Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? The project will center itself around the magnetic performer’s career, with the big finale taking place at Madison Square Garden where she’ll be headlining a concert. The biodoc is set to land on the streaming platform on December 9, making it perfect for the holiday viewing.

A voice like no other, Menzel first rose to chart topping fame for her role as Maureen Johnson in the original Broadway cast of Jonathan Larson’s Rent. It was here that she would meet her now ex-husband Taye Diggs and join a call sheet of other huge names, including Anthony Rapp and Jesse L. Martin. The production would act as a launching pad for the actress’ career and also led her to nab her first Tony Award nomination. Although she appeared in several other shows following her departure from Rent, it wouldn’t be until 2003 that she would defy gravity in Wicked, starring in the original cast as Elphaba. Her performance would earn her a Tony Award win and solidify her place as one of the most recognizable names in the world of Broadway.

Off the stage, Menzel has also appeared in a slew of films and TV shows including the on-screen adaptation of Rent, Disney’s Enchanted, and Glee. On the drama side of things, she starred opposite Adam Sandler in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems. And then of course, there’s the juggernaut franchise known as Frozen, in which her voice can be heard as Elsa.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disney+'s ‘Into the Unknown’ Review: A Brilliantly Candid Look at the Making of ‘Frozen 2’

The Anne McCabe directed documentary promises to take audiences on a journey through Menzel’s life, diving into all of these productions and more. On the personal side, we’ll hear about her struggles with in vitro fertilization as well as other details of her life not previously shared with the public. Through archival footage and interviews with those closest to the performer, audiences are in for learning much more about the star who has previously preferred to keep much of her life private.

In a statement released alongside the documentary’s announcement, Menzel revealed that the idea behind it stemmed from the hope that it would inspire others to go after their dreams “and lean on those around you in times of hardship.” She added that she wants audiences to find themselves in her story of “balancing motherhood, work, and marriage”.

While we’re tempted to jog your memory of Frozen’s “Let It Go,” we don’t want it to be stuck in your head for the next 100 years. Instead, check out the trailer for the 2005 Chris Columbus directed Rent below.