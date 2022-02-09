Idina Menzel and Jae Suh Park have been cast in the dark comedy Latchkey Kids. According to Variety, the two will star in the film directed by John J. Budion.

The film will focus on Alan S. Kim's character, who is described as a bright nine-year old, whose aged baby-sitters keep dying on the job. While at a bus station, he meets and becomes friends with a teen girl (Fisher). Fisher's character is described as eccentric but tough. She is trying to escape her dysfunctional life and her mother. She later becomes the perfect babysitter. However, Fisher and her mother are later embroiled in a drug deal that goes awry. Kim's boy character must then do whatever he can to save his friend.

Joining Menzel, Kim, and Park in the film will be Elsie Fisher. Menzel will play Fisher's mother in the film. Menzel is well known for voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen film series (directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee). Her other previous work includes 2021's Cinderella (directed by Kay Cannon), 2019's Uncut Gems (directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie), and 2006's Ask the Dust (directed by Robert Towne). Menzel will also be reprising her role as Nancy Tremaine in this year's Disenchanted, a sequel to 2007's Enchanted. Park's role in the film has not yet been announced. She is well known for playing Marianne in Friends from College (which ran from 2017-2019 on Netflix). Her other previous work includes 2020's The Paper Tigers (directed by Bao Tran), and 2015's The Big Short (directed by Adam McKay).

RELATED: 'Up Here': Musical Rom-Com Series in the Works From 'Frozen' Songwriters, 'Hamilton' Director, and Hulu

Budion previously directed the 2017 film Rockaways (starring Keidrich Sellati, Maxwell Apple, and James DiGiacomo). The film's screenplay was written by Meaghan Cleary. Ken H. Keller and Related Pictures Group's Caron Rudner will produce the film. "Latchkey Kids is that rare gem of a film that starts with a strong story of having universal appeal and ends with a brilliant cast able to bring it to life on the screen," said Budion, Keller, and Rudner. "This dream cast of Idina, Elsie, Alan, and Jae will be spectacular together and we are excited to begin production." Luber Roklin's Brendan Thomas, Cory Thompson, and RPG's David Polemeni and Donald Malter will be executive producers for the film. Starlings Entertainment will co-produce and finance the film. Mister Smith Entertainment's David Garrett will be the film's sale agent for potential buyers. "One cannot help but fall in love with these original and funny characters and we think audiences will be in for a real treat with this affectionate portrait of an unlikely friendship," said Garrett.

No official release date has been announced for Latchkey Kids. Production is scheduled to start this spring.

James Marsden and Idina Menzel Returning for Disney’s ‘Enchanted’ Sequel, ‘Disenchanted’ The four primary actors from Enchanted are now confirmed to be returning for the Disney+ sequel.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email