The Big Picture Mike Judge's film Idiocracy serves as a prophetic examination of anti-intellectualism, capitalism, consumerism, and political campaigning.

The spread of misinformation and the decline of media literacy are highlighted in the film, reflecting real-world issues.

The character of President Camacho shares striking similarities with former President Trump, depicting an anti-intellectual political administration.

Mike Judge is an astute social critic who has shown his ability to induce audience laughter while still making a larger point about his worldview. While Office Space is one of the funniest films ever made, it’s also a hilarious satire of the dehumanizing nature of corporate management and the issues within the American work culture. Similarly, King of the Hill is a more insightful comedy series about what “Middle America” actually looks like than most dramatic projects about the same subject. While his high concept science fiction film Idiocracy was considered to be nothing but a standard R-Rated comedy upon its initial theatrical release in 2006, the film has been reclaimed as a prophetic, almost terrifying examination of anti-intellectualism, capitalism, consumerism, and political campaigning. Idiocracy plays a lot differently in the wake of the President Trump administration, the growing threat of global warming, and the COVID-19 crisis.

What Is ‘Idiocracy’ About?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Idiocracy follows United States Army librarian Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson), a man that most would simply describe as “average.” Bauers doesn’t just represent the typical American worker; he’s been scientifically determined by the military to literally be the most average person in the world. Due to this examination, Joe is dispatched on a high priority hibernation experiment in which he is frozen intact to examine what the future might look like. Unfortunately, the world has only gotten less intelligent in the wake of Joe’s departure, and the experiment is ultimately forgotten about by a world that has abandoned scientific reason and logic. Joe wakes up 500 years after his lifetime to find a strange dystopia where society has severely declined, and he is literally the “smartest man in the world.” It’s a creative comedic premise from Judge, but the world he imagines 2505 to be is one that the world is rapidly approaching.

RELATED: This Is the Best R-Rated Comedy of the ’90s

The most obvious early sign that Joe receives that things are not as they should be is through his interactions with the man who accidentally awoken him, Frito Pendejo (Dax Shepard). Frito resembles the type of person that Joe could have been if he had grown up five centuries in the future, as Frito is similarly classified as an “average working man.” The difference between them is that Frito lacks any sort of general intelligence, and subscribes to ridiculous conspiracy theories and pseudoscientific beliefs. Judge uses this to create many great jokes; at one point Frito waters his (dead) plants with Gatorade “because of the electrolytes.” It’s an amusing moment, but Frito is just acting as if a random idea that he overheard with a basic shard of truth to it should dictate his actions. This is generally the behavior he shows throughout the film.

Even if Frito in Idiocracy is an exaggeration, it bears a lot in common with the rapid spread of misinformation that we see today. When conspiracy theories are so widely believed and alarmist news articles are circulated on social media, it’s safe to say that media literacy is dying at a rapid rate. What makes Idiocracy somewhat of a terrifying film now is that some of the specific examples that it uses are based on real conspiracies. Joe is arrested at a Costco because of a tattoo scanner in a parallel to the barcode conspiracy theory that took root among some extremist political and religious groups.

Are We Headed Toward ‘Idiocracy’?

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Frito is barely able to function due to his lack of basic comprehension, at least he is not violent or particularly aggressive in nature. The same could not be said of the administration of Idiocracy’s President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho (played in an incredible comedic performance by Terry Crews). To say that Camacho is somewhat predictive of Trump would be putting it mildly; he’s a former reality star who coasted off of his television personality to win an election, and his followers treat his every word as gospel. It’s actually a far more compelling (and accurate) depiction of an anti-intellectual political administration than Meryl Streep’s depiction of the President of the United States in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up or any of the other post-Trump satires. In the midst of Trump’s administration, Crews and Judge actually responded to the alarming parallels by bringing back the character for a series of “get out to vote” ads.

Camacho responds to every question with a rain of gunfire, and it’s a wonder that he can even operate the weapon. Violence isn’t prompted by anything for Camacho; it’s simply the way he chooses to communicate, which feels an awful lot like the rise of violent crime globally. Camacho’s administration itself discusses issues and never follows up on them, and assigns inept officials tasks that they could never even hope to complete; that’s not even satire, that’s just politics. The issues that Camacho is particularly worried about are the national food shortage, overpopulation, pollution, and a broken economy; this is the segment of the film in which Judge is actively calling attention to issues that were relevant in 2006, and have only escalated in the time that has passed since the film’s release.

Idiocracy ends up taking an optimistic approach. Even though Joe is assigned the task of somehow fixing the world’s food crisis in a short amount of time as the newly appointed Secretary of the Interior, he finds an easy solution to the issue that’s been destroying the world’s resources. He learns that the electrolyte drink that has become so common is being used in farming, which has simultaneously destroyed the environment and wiped out potential food sources. He traces this to the drink’s corporate owner, which happens to literally own the FDA, FCC, and USDA. Thankfully, he’s able to conceive of an irrigation system using actual water.

Upon showing proof to the world that his new device is effective, the Presidential administration agrees to pardon him of his crimes and rapidly put the tool in place. This is the moment in which Judge makes the assumption that the citizens of 2505 would listen to logic and take action. Would the world of 2023 do the same? Idiocracy is the type of film where you laugh as much as you cringe because in this day and age, it feels a little too real.