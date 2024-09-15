Idiocracy may appear as a raunchy, ridiculous box office bomb at first, but the 2006 classic has endured a lasting legacy over time thanks to its unexpectedly prophetic political commentary. Imagine, if you will, a version of the United States that is on the brink of total collapse. A country that is plagued by egregious misinformation, unreasonable politicians, and rampant product placement. You'll find that world by tuning into your local news station, but if you're looking for something a lot more lighthearted and funny, you might want to watch Idiocracy instead.

Directed and co-written by Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge, Idiocracy tells the story of the ultimate average joe, Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson), who is sent into the distant future along with a woman named Rita (Maya Rudolph). While one would probably expect the year of 2505 to have flying cars, advancements in medicine, and a complete end to poverty as we know it, the world that Joe wakes up in a world that's the complete and polar opposite. Instead of humanity getting smarter, modern society in America has only become less and less intelligent over time, leading to a country on the verge of total destruction where Joe maybe its only hope. Wondering if Mike Judge's ahead-of-its-time comedy is streaming online? Read below to find out where you can watch Idiocracy.

Is 'Idiocracy' Streaming?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Watching Idiocracy on streaming is so easy that even Frito (Dax Shepard) can do it. Idiocracy is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu, giving subscribers some more absurd comedic high jinks to watch while they wait for the next episode of Only Murders in the Building. The film can also be watched through Disney+, but this still requires a Hulu subscription either way. For those who don't currently have a Hulu subscription, the service currently offers two distinct subscription plans - Hulu and Hulu (No Ads). You can find a full breakdown of each plan and its differing features in the table below:

Is 'Idiocracy' Available to Rent or Buy on VOD?

Image via 20th Century Fox

For those who don't want to watch Idiocracy on streaming, there are other ways to watch the classic comedy. Idiocracy is also available to rent or buy on numerous video-on-demand platforms, costing $3.99 to rent and $9.99 to buy. You can currently rent or purchase Idiocracy on any of the following platforms:

Watch the Trailer for 'Idiocracy'

The trailer for Idiocracy perfectly showcases the wacky, absurd, but honestly not all-that-realistic dystopian world of the biting satire. It shows how Joe Bauers was recruited for a classified U.S. military program to see if human beings can be stored in cyro-freeze for an indefinite period of time. Joe was only supposed to be in hibernation for a year, but instead, was accidentally stored for five-hundred years. When he wakes up, everyone around Joe is staggeringly incompetent and laughably dumb. Compared to everyone else in the world, Joe is a certified genius, which is why he gets brought before the macho President Camacho (Terry Crews) to try and fix the country's long list of problems.

Other Comedies Like 'Idiocracy' You Can Watch Right Now

'Zoolander' (2001)

Image via Paramount Pictures

While not quite as on-the-nose as Idiocracy, Zoolander is still a pretty hysterical commentary on the dangers of weaponized stupidity. The titular hero of the film is Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) - a beloved and world-famous yet clueless and self-centered male model, whose career hits a bit of a rough patch. He's recruited by the eccentric fashion designer Mugatu (Will Ferrell), but little does Derek know that Mugatu is secretly working for a secret cabal of a fashion designing cartel. Mugatu brainwashes Derek to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia (Woodrow W. Asai), and he'll need the help of a whip-smart journalist (Christine Taylor) and his male modeling rival (Owen Wilson) to undo what Mugatu did to him. Zoolander is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Image via De Laurentis Entertainment

Another time-traveling movie involving idiots, except this time, it's the idiots doing the time-traveling. That's maybe a bit harsh for Ted 'Theodore' Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston (Alex Winter), who are two high school students who just want to become the world's greatest rock stars. It's a path that the two best friends are practically destined for, but in order to do so, they need to pass history class. They'll hopefully succeed in this task by using a time machine to bring back several historical figures to their own timeline. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is available to stream on Max.

'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Lloyd (Jim Carrey) and Harry (Jeff Daniels) are dumb and dumber, just don't ask us which is which. The two friends are far from the sharpest tools in the shed, but that hasn't stopped their friendship from growing and flourishing over the years. The two get involved in a bizarre conspiracy when they try to return a briefcase to a woman in Aspen, which starts a cross-country road trip that they will never forget. Dumb and Dumber is available to stream on Netflix.

