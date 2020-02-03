‘Idle Hands’ Is Getting a Special Edition Blu-ray and I Am Buying Every Copy

Idle Hands, the 1999 horror comedy from director Rodman Flender, is one of the most underrated movies of all time, and I say that without hyperbole. Anton (Devon Sawa) is such a shiftless loser that a demon possesses his right hand and uses it to murder the absolute shit out of several people, including his best friends Pnub (Elden Hensen) and Mick (Seth Green). But Mick and Pnub come back as zombies, because they’re literally too lazy to go to heaven. The three cut off Anton’s hand, but it continues undaunted on its killing spree, which includes peeling The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland’s scalp off in the middle of a high school gymnasium. Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge has a cameo as a drive-thru burger cashier. It is a perfect film.

I saw Idle Hands twice in the theater, and it was the first DVD commentary track I ever listened to. But outside of that initial release, it hasn’t received much love. Luckily, Scream Factory is putting out a bonafide special edition in honor of the film’s 21-year anniversary, with a street date of May 12. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the disc features some seriously cool new artwork from Laz Marquez, and while a full list of special features hasn’t yet been released, the company has said that director Flender is fully involved. In my dream of dreams they will be able to get Sawa, Green and Hensen to record a new commentary track with Flender.

You can head on over to Shout Factory to preorder a copy, and if you do, they'll throw in a poster of the new cover art, which is pretty righteous. I will probably do so the instant I finish typing this sentence.