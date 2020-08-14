Idris Elba to Star in Apple’s Romantic Spy Thriller from ‘Daily Show’ Writer Travon Free

Idris Elba is set to star in a romantic spy thriller that Simon Kinberg will produce for Apple, Collider has confirmed.

The Daily Show writer Travon Free penned the script, and though details are being kept under wraps, the story is set in Africa and described as being similar in vein to Kinberg’s own breakout script Mr. & Mrs. Smith. That film was a huge hit thanks to the chemistry between its two stars, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, so it’ll be interesting to see who is cast as Elba’s love interest. I’m sure there will no shortage of actresses in line for a role like that, just as there will be no shortage of directors interested in this project.

Deadline reports that Elba will produce alongside Kinberg and his Genre Films partner Audrey Chon, and Apple beat out several other suitors for the project. Kinberg was recently at the center of another hot auction that saw Netflix acquire his heist script Here Comes the Flood, which will be directed by Jason Bateman.

Kinberg is already in business with Apple on an upcoming sci-fi series that the streamer views as a potential tentpole. He’s also putting the finishing touches on Universal’s upcoming spy thriller 355 starring Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger, as well as Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz. That film is slated for release in January.

Elba recently wrapped James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, which is poised to make a splash at DC Fandome next week in advanced of its theatrical release next summer. He also produced and stars in the indie Concrete Cowboy, which will premiere at TIFF, and he’s preparing to start shooting the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall. Click here to read more about that project, which boasts Jay-Z as a producer.