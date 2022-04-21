Apple TV+ announced today that a new series starring Idris Elba is in the works. Hijack is set to be a tense thriller that chronicles a long and tense hijacking of a plane on its way to London. Each episode will depict one hour of the seven-hour flight, meaning that the series will play out in real-time.

This is one of two TV projects we can expect to see Elba in the foreseeable future. The five-time Emmy nominee is also attached to star in the Knuckles spin-off series that originates from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series. In the franchise, Elba lends his voice to Sonic’s nemesis and title character from the series. Previously, Elba also rose to prominence on TV: he played the title character in Luther, a highly acclaimed British investigative series that will get a sequel movie later this year, with Elba reprising his role.

By its premise alone, Hijack has the potential to be one of TV’s must-watch thriller series. The real-time format is one that proved extremely successful for the long-running and acclaimed series 24, and to put the story inside the confined space of an airplane is a sure way to keep tensions high. Elba is set to play Sam Nelson, a negotiator who will need to step up in order to save the lives of all the passengers on the plane, all the while a ground team scrambles to find out information on the hijackers.

RELATED: ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’: George Miller Film Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton Will Premiere at Cannes

Hijack is written by George Kay, who recently created and penned the highly successful Netflix series Lupin. Kay has an extended experience with investigative stories: he also wrote for Killing Eve and Criminal: UK. The upcoming series is directed by Jim Field Smith, who worked with screenwriter Kay on Criminal: UK and recently helmed Prime Video’s Truth Seekers. Kay and Smith both co-executive produce the series alongside Elba.

In addition, the series represents the first project under Elba’s first-look deal with Apple. First announced in 2020, the deal puts the actor’s production company Green Door Pictures in the lead in the development of upcoming movies and TV series by the streamer.

Apple TV+ is yet to reveal further information on Hijack, including additional cast members and release date.

Check out the official synopsis here:

Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense, thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as ‘Sam Nelson,’ an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile': Shawn Mendes & Javier Bardem Adaptation Sets Earlier Release Date

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (540 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto