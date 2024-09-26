Idris Elba has found his next project, and it will be a television adaptation of an impressively popular book. According to Variety, the actor will step into the role of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart. Elba will also serve as an executive producer on the show produced by A24. The team behind the series hasn't found a distributor yet. David Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka will also be involved with the title through the Yoruba Saxon production company.

The official description for Things Fall Apart states: "(The show is) story of Okonkwo (Elba), one of literature’s most iconic characters—a fearless African warrior and leader who is resolute about preserving his people and culture. As British colonizers disrupt his world, Okonkwo’s struggle to maintain power and tradition spirals into a heart-wrenching confrontation. His fierce resolve, a fatal flaw in the face of unstoppable change, makes him an unforgettable character, embodying the tension between strength, vulnerability and adaptability.”

Things Fall Apart is the title of the novel written by Chinua Achebe. The book is split into three parts, with each of them exploring Okonkwo's personal history and the Ibo culture. Achebe went on to write a sequel titled No Longer at Ease. Both novels use Okonkwo's journey in order to allow readers to experience the character's culture and the environment that surrounds him during his struggle. Considering how A24 has handled titles such as Sing Sing and I Saw the TV Glow with great care, it's clear that Elba has chosen a good production company for the upcoming adaptation.

Idris Elba's Recent Roles

Idris Elba has kept himself busy with a wide variety of projects over the past couple of years. The actor was recently seen in the second season of Hijack, where he plays Sam Nelson. The business negotiator had to deal with plane hijackers in the first season of the popular Apple TV+ show. Elba will also reprise his role as Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The upcoming sequel is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on December 20.

The What If...? animated television series also allowed Elba to reprise his role as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a story that featured Hela (Cate Blanchett) discovering the Ten Rings. The actor will be reunited with John Cena in Head of State, an upcoming action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. There's no denying that Things Fall Apart will be one of the most interesting premises Idris Elba has worked on over the course of his career, even if the actor continues to star in blockbuster franchises.

A release date for Things Fall Apart hasn't been set by A24. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.