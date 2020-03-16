Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Releases Statement: “This Is Real”

Idris Elba has become the latest famous face to publicly test positive for coronavirus after Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Olga Kurylenko. The Hobbs & Shaw actor announced the turn of events on Twitter, explaining that he got tested for the wide-spread virus after discovering he had been in contact with someone else who tested positive.

Here is Elba’s full statement:

“It came back positive, yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing okay. [Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre] has’t been tested and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately. Got the results back today. Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that could easily spread it. Now is the time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance. We’ve told our families. They’re very supportive. Told our colleagues. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, do something about it. Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It’s been bullshit. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other. So many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people that they love to people who don’t even have it who have lost their livelihoods. This is real, alright?”

We’re in pretty uncharted territory due to the coronavirus, and Hollywood is no exception. Movie theaters across Los Angeles and New York have been closed indefinitely, while pretty much every major television and film production has been halted. Meanwhile, the blockbusters that were set to anchor the first quarter of the year have all had their premiere dates pushed back, with films like No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, Fast & Furious 9, and The New Mutants among those affected. (Black Widow is basically the only hold-out, but expect that to change any time now.) It’s a scary, unsure time, folks. Listen to Idris Elba. Always listen to Idris Elba. Take it seriously.

You can see Elba’s full statement below. For updates on every pop culture event and project affected by the coronavirus, head here.