With writer-director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Idris Elba (Bloodsport) and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) about making the fantastic film. During the interview, Elba and Melchior talked about why they loved Gunn’s script, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, the jaw dropping practical sets, and more. In addition, Elba talked about getting to work with George Miller on Three Thousand Years of Longing which recently wrapped filming.

While details on Three Thousand Years of Longing are still scant, in 2019, we reported that Miller described the movie as the "anti-Mad Max." He also said, "one thing I can tell you; it’s not [another Fury Road]. It’s a movie that is very strong visually, but it’s almost the opposite of Fury Road. It’s almost all interior and there’s a lot of conversation in it. There are action scenes, but they are, by the by, and I guess you could say it’s the anti-Mad Max."

According to IMDb, the film is about:

“A scholar, content with life, encounters a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither would have expected.”

I can't wait. Three Thousand Years of Longing currently doesan't have a release date.

As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Elba, Melchior, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

What did they love about James Gunn’s script and what are they excited for fans to see?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of the film?

Elba talks about what it was like working with George Miler on Three Thousand Years of Longing.

