Idris Elba is back as Luther! Netflix released two new images from the upcoming movie based on the fan-favorite British TV series. Without giving away much context, the first image sees Luther in an underground train tunnel perhaps looking broodingly toward his enemy. In another image we see him weathering harsh conditions walking across a snowy landscape. Interestingly, the difference between the two images is that in the first one the character’s signature red tie is missing while in the other it is contrasting with his surroundings. Seems like Luther’s limits will be tested in the upcoming feature.

The movie which began production earlier in November, will follow our favorite detective DCI John Luther on another adventure. While no plot details are available based on previous casting announcements, we can tell that this time around the detective will be taking on not one but two villains. Cynthia Erivo will play a detective doubling as Luther’s nemesis while Andy Serkis is going to be the main antagonist of the movie. The brilliant cast of the feature is sure to keep fans glued to their seats.

The movie is based on the hit British drama television series of the same name created by Neil Cross. It follows John Luther, a detective who is drawn to the darkness of the crimes he investigates. Throughout the course of five seasons between from 2010 to 2019 Elba’s performance has garnered him many accolades including a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie and a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award. All over the series has been an Emmy Awards darling with 11 nominations in various categories. It came as no surprise when Netflix wanted to make a spin-off movie based on the long-running series.

Image via Netflix

Luther movie is being helmed by Jamie Payne, who also directed the final season of the series. The drama series first premiered in 2010 to critical acclaim and fan favor, which only grew with subsequent seasons so a movie has been long coming, even Elba had been vocal about his interest in doing a movie ever since BBC did not renew it for the sixth season in 2019 post Season 5. In a recent interview with Collider, the actor said, “We have an incredible appetite to satisfy the audience that loved Luther, in its current form as a TV show, but also bring it into a new sphere with the film version.”

No release date has yet been set by Netflix for Luther.