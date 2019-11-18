Idris Elba to Star in Jay-Z’s Netflix Movie ‘The Harder They Fall’

0

Earlier this summer, Collider reported on a Netflix movie titled The Harder They Fall that would be led by rising star Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) and produced by none other than Jay-Z. And now Collider can reveal that Golden Globe winner Idris Elba has signed on to play the villain in the streamer’s stylish revenge film.

The all-black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison.

Jeymes Samuel is directing from a script he co-wrote with Boaz Yakin, and he’s also producing alongside Lawrence Bender, James Lassiter and Jay-Z. Samuel is a singer-songwriter who’s also known as The Bullitts, and not only did he previously collaborate with Jay-Z on The Great Gatsby soundtrack, but the duo will be writing and producing original music for The Harder They Fall as well.

Elba won a Golden Globe for his turn on the crime series Luther, which also earned him four Emmy nominations. The Harder They Fall will be his second Netflix movie following Beasts of No Nation, which also brought him a Golden Globe nomination. Elba is coming off a villainous turn in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and he’ll soon be seen as Macavity in Universal’s Cats, which hits theaters on Dec. 20. A new trailer for the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will arrive on Tuesday.

Elba has been busy filming James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, and he also co-stars alongside Netflix standouts Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) in Concrete Cowboys, an indie movie about urban horseback riding that he’s producing alongside Tucker Tooley, among others. Elba is represented by WME and The Artists Partnership.

