Idris Elba has shared through his Instagram that he will be playing Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the post, Elba simply states "Knock, knock…..," with #Knuckles and #SonicMovie 2 hashtags.

While the first movie hinted that a sequel would see Tails appearing, it looks as though we can expect Sonic's frenemy to also join the second film. At this point, it is still a mystery who will play Miles "Tails" Prower in the sequel. Ben Schwartz will also be returning to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in the sequel, while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will reprise their roles, as will Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. As with the first film, Jeff Fowler will direct a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

As previously reported, according to the plot description, "Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Elba is just coming off starring in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and Netflix's Concrete Cowboys. Elba will next be seen in the Netflix Western The Harder They Come alongside Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo, coming out in November. Elba has also finished filming Three Thousand Years of Longing from Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller and co-starring Tilda Swinton.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently scheduled for an April 8, 2022 release. Check out Elba's announcement post below.

