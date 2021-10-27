Idris Elba reveals he won’t be giving a sexy voice to the red echidna in the upcoming sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog. In an interview with Screenrant, the star, who was recently cast as Sonic’s foil Knuckles, tried to convince us that the voice of Knuckles will stray away from anything related to sexy and/or sultry.

Elba, who became a household name thanks to his run as Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire, will be working alongside Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik/Eggman) and James Mardsen in the upcoming sequel to the surprise hit, Sonic the Hedgehog, which was released last year.

Knuckle's introduction into the Sonic-verse, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, was more adversarial than friendly. The muscular echidna with spikes on his knuckles was easily manipulated by Dr. Robotnik to fight Sonic, only to realize he was working for the true villain all along.

Plot details of the highly anticipated sequel are slim, but fans are speculating that it will follow familiar beats that are canonical to Knuckle's introduction, including bringing into the live-action film the Master Emerald. The Master Emerald is an incredibly powerful jewel that controls and keeps the Chaos Emeralds at bay. The Emerald was noticeably absent from the first film, but plays a rather important role in the Sonic lore, as the Emerald is the source of Sonic’s running abilities. With Knuckles waiting in the wings for his film debut, it would seem to hint that the Master Emerald, and the subsequent Chaos Emeralds will be featured in the film.

Elba’s casting left fans scratching their heads, but with the actor's resume and charm, it’s no wonder why production and returning director Jeff Fowler settled on Elba for the character. When asked about his role, all Elba could say was:

“Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure”.

Elba’s sex appeal might be absent from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is scheduled to be released on April 8th, 2022, but fans can get currently see his sexiness in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad which is currently playing on HBO Max.

