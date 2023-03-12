With Luther: The Fallen Sun now streaming on Netflix, Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Idris Elba about making a movie based on the popular BBC Television series and the possibility of a future franchise.

In The Fallen Sun, we begin where Season 5 ended. A disgraced John Luther toils behind bars, sentenced to a prison stay in the company of those who want nothing more than to see him dead. Despite the penalty for Luther’s dogged drive for justice, the former detective doesn’t linger long before a new sadistic nemesis requires his attention. By weaponizing the inmates’ disdain for him, Luther orchestrates a “visceral” prison break in order to hunt down the tech billionaire and serial killer, David Robey, played by none other than Andy Serkis. Racing against time and his own department, now led by Detective Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo), Luther will have to face down one of the most elusive and twisted killers yet.

During the interview, which you can watch in the video above or read below, Elba discusses the possibility of growth for the Luther franchise, and how they utilized the larger scale with Netflix for Fallen Sun, from shutting down Piccadilly Circus to that elaborate prison break sequence. He teases what the Luther film franchise could look like with higher stakes and new locations, but says he isn’t interested in a “Mission: Impossible-style” reboot. We also got the scoop on Luther: The Broken Beast, a possible exciting addition to the Idris Elba Beast trilogy! It'll make sense after you read or watch the interview.

COLLIDER: It is awesome to talk to you for the Luther: The Fallen Sun.

IDRIS ELBA: Thanks, man, very, very proud of this movie. Thanks for having me.

I definitely want to start with probably the most important question first. You made Beasts of No Nation and then you made Beast. When can we expect the third film in the Idris Elba Beast trilogy?

ELBA: Well, “beast” is a great word, alright? And it could definitely… I heard a rumor that graphic designers or brand makers love five-letter words, and it just looks aesthetically great. So, Luther: The Broken Beast, or something, I don't know, that could be the next installment.

I'm all in on that. Being serious, when you made Luther, you were given about $5 and a roll of duct tape to make the episodes. So what was it like making the movie where you actually had a budget and craft service?

ELBA: [Laughs] It felt a little bit, you know, lavish. If I'm honest, we took sequences that were very expensive, where we could have made a six-season out of, to your point. Actually, I think that Luther really has sort of earned its stripes now. We've done the TV thing and I think we did that well, considering the duct tape and the crafty services budget. However, now we have this really slightly larger scale, which I think it deserves, and I think if we move this film franchise forward, it would be great to see what we can do in different landscapes. Wouldn't it be interesting to see Luther in Chile or Luther in LA? Wouldn't it be great?

I'm all in. If you make them, I will push play immediately. This film does have a big sequence in Piccadilly Circus, you have a big action set piece in the prison. Can you talk about filming those sequences? Because it is a lot different from the series.

ELBA: Yeah, I think Piccadilly Circus is definitely like, “Wait, what? They said yes?” I mean, you know, it's really difficult to get any sort of filming where you can shut down Piccadilly Circus, but it turns out the person that signs off the filming rights of those areas was a Luther fan. So thanks very much for doing that.

But definitely, we had our toys, our favorite toys in our sandbox, and being able to do that. The prison sequence, again, we don't usually do fight sequences in Luther, but we wanted to do one that was memorable and one that felt within the sort of brand language, if you like. You know, sort of messy and not really fight sequencey, but just visceral.

I definitely have to ask you, like I said, as a fan, have you guys actually talked about what you would do if you get to make another movie?

ELBA: Yeah, we've definitely explored that, and we've figured out that we want to keep the stakes high, we want to keep the brand language to Luther the same. We don't suddenly want to turn into this big Mission: Impossible-style thing where everything is a bit like, “Whoa…” We want to keep it grounded, but at the same time, we want to have the scale that we've established with the first movie.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.