The long-awaited Masters of the Universe live-action adaptation has added another powerhouse to its already star-studded lineup. Idris Elba is in final negotiations to star as Duncan, also known as Man-At-Arms, the skilled and loyal warrior of Eternia. Elba will join a cast that includes Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, the hero of our story, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Alison Brie as the villainous Evil Lyn. The new film, directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, brings to life the beloved Mattel franchise that debuted as a toy line in 1982 before becoming a cultural phenomenon with the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in 1983.

It's the latest big project for Elba too, who has seamlessly transitioned between action, drama, and animation throughout his career. Recently, he lent his voice to Knuckles in Paramount+’s record-breaking animated series Knuckles and starred in Apple TV+’s hit thriller Hijack, for which he received an Emmy nomination. Elba will reprise his role in the second season on Hijack. Elba will next be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Knuckles, which opens next month, and he's also set to appear in the Amazon MGM action-comedy Heads of State, where he stars alongside John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Fans will also see him in the survival thriller Above the Below, a project he co-directed.

What is 'Masters of the Universe' About?

Image via Netflix

Masters of the Universe has been a cult hit and adored since it first debuted in the 1980s as it wowed audiences with its rich world building and its epic battles. Set in the mystical land of Eternia, the story follows He-Man, a mighty warrior armed with the magical Sword of Power. His mission is to defend Eternia from Skeletor, the sinister villain who seeks to conquer Castle Grayskull and uncover its ancient secrets. The upcoming adaption will go into more detail about the mythology of Masters of the Universe which will hopefully impress viewers old and new.

Even though the exact plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is likely to stay true to the essence of the original series while adding new elements to keep the story exciting for new audiences as they bring He-Man, Teela and the rest to live. Keep an eye on Collider for more updates as the journey to Eternia unfolds. Masters of the Universe will arrive in 2026.