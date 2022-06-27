Marvel alum Idris Elba is reportedly looking to join marketing network Miroma's purchasing bid for the British broadcaster Channel 4, according to Deadline. The actor is in talks to be in support of a $1.2 billion bid with Miroma's founder Marc Boyan to purchase the state-owned channel in order to better compete in the digital era.

Elba, who fans may recognize as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther on the British crime drama Luther, is once again branching out from his acting roots. Though he already owns his own production company, Green Door Pictures, and is in works with Apple TV+ for an upcoming thriller series Hijacked, Channel 4 will be the actor's heftiest project to date.

Founder and CEO of Miroma Group, one of the leading media companies worldwide, Boyan has been eyeing the British broadcaster Channel 4 since October, when it was unofficially on the market. Elba seeks to spearhead the acquisition of Channel 4 alongside the Boyan for a current bid of $1.2 billion, a far-cry from the original figure of $2 billion the broadcaster was originally rumored to be going for. Currently, Channel 4 is a free public service broadcaster that boasts ownership of the UK's largest free streaming service, All 4, as well as their 12-channel network.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Beast': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About Idris Elba's Safari Horror

Under Miroma Group, the television and marketing production company, Boyan provides their clients with advertising, creative design, data analytics and more. The company boasts renowned clients like Apple TV+, Netflix, Comcast, Audible, Live Nation, and others. Miroma, Boyan tells Marketing Communication News, supports "...clients across multiple geographies with an ever expanding US footprint through our blend of digitally centric solutions, working with businesses that share our appetite for transformative growth."

Best known for his acting roles in Disney's MCU as Heimdall in the Thor saga, and his starring role in the British series Luther, which he produces under Green Door Pictures, Elba is looking to expand his reach by spearheading the bid. Elba is set to be quite busy in the upcoming years with Green Door Pictures producing Hijacked, a future project with Apple TV+, as well as starring in it, and his two post-production films – Universal's thriller Beast and the feature film, inspired by his television series, Luther. Other film credits for Elba include Mandela, Beast of No Nation, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Looking to hold its head above water in the digital era, the British government put Channel 4 up for bidding in spite of the industry's opposition, fearing the acquisition could spell disaster for smaller producers. Other bidders for Channel 4 currently likely include Comcast, Paramount which already owns Channel 5, Vivendi and Discovery.