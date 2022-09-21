Idris Elba is set to narrate the high-end Netflix docu-series Human Playground, which is about the origins of some of the most unique sports in the world, from age-old rituals to billion-dollar businesses. The Luther star is also executive producing the show which will launch late September.

With Our Planet director Tomas Kaan on board, the series will explore the evolutions of some of the strangest sports humans play ranging from the robot camel races in the United Arab Emirates to Big Wave surfing in Nazaré Portugal and Eagle Hunting in Kyrgyzstan. Morgan Knibbe and Willem Timmers are also credited as co-directors on the project. Executive producer Rick Murray described Human Playground as a “perfect fit” for Elba to narrate with Netflix as the commissioner, per Deadline. Having the Beast actor on the team is a major triumph for the six-part Netflix doc, which has long been in the making.

The British actor got his big career break playing financially savvy drug kingpin Russell “Stringer” Bell for three seasons of the HBO crime drama The Wire, which is still considered by many to be one of the best television series of all time. Elba later received critical acclaim for the titular role of the complex antihero Detective Chief Inspector John Luther in Luther, earning himself three Emmy Award nominations as well as a Golden Globe Award in 2012. The actor is best known as the Commandant in Netflix’s Beasts of No Nation, Roque in 2010’s The Losers, Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, as well as Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim.

“We are delighted to have helped get the project off the ground, the team in Amsterdam are world-class, and we hope to work with them again in the not-too-distant future,” Murray said about the team – including Elba – that helped make the upcoming docu-series possible.

Elba is also one of many famous names who found their way into the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe; the actor played Heimdall, the all-seeing Gatekeeper of Asgard and guardian of the Bifrost, who first appeared in Thor and most recently made a brief cameo in the end credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder. He was most recently on the big screen in Three Thousand Years of Longing as well as playing the role of Dr. Nate Samuels fighting a massive rogue lion in Beast, a role that made headlines when he confirmed that his daughter Isan auditioned to be in the film opposite him, but didn’t make it.

Elba can next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Heads of State alongside John Cena.