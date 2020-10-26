Netflix Lands Idris Elba Western ‘Concrete Cowboy,’ Because We Need More Idris in These Trying Times

Netflix has just acquired the global rights to Concrete Cowboy, a modern-day western starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas from Stranger Things). As reported by Deadline, there’s no release date yet for the film, but it’s likely we can expect it sometime next year. Unfortunately we’ll have to wait a few months before we can see Elba as a smoldering cowboy.

The film, directed by Ricky Staub and screened at TIFF earlier this year, is about a teenager named Cole (McLaughlin) who has to move from his home in Detroit to go live with in Philadelphia with his estranged father Harp (Elba). Harp is a member of a Black horsemanship community, and Cole gradually gets drawn into the urban cowboy culture as his bond with his father begins to repair. In true western fashion, the stables are in danger from increasing gentrification, the modern equivalent of a wealthy rancher trying to muscle people off of their land. The film is based in part on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri and on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, a non-profit organization dedicated to inner-city horsemanship in Philadelphia. Concrete Cowboy also stars Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), Lorraine Toussaint (Selma), and Method Man.

Another movie with big-name stars coming to streaming services is welcome news as most of continue to be stuck at home in social isolation during the pandemic, and I will watch Elba in absolutely anything. Plus, even though plot details are a little sparse, what we do know about Concrete Cowboy sounds like a compelling drama, with an interesting modern-day twist on a classic western trope. For more Netflix news, check out the trailer for the streamer’s upcoming biographical drama series about music icon Selena.