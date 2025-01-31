Idris Elba is one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world thanks to his roles as Heimdall in the MCU's Thor franchise and also for starring in shows like The Wire and Luther, but the A-list actor has put together some major box office success to catapult him past a couple of big names. At the time of writing, Elba is currently inside the top 70 highest-grossing movie stars of all-time at the domestic box office, with his $2.33 billion total being enough to move him past both Paul Rudd and Adam Driver. Most of Rudd's box office comes from his role as Scott Lang in the MCU, and the lion's share of Driver's success he owes to his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Elba hasn't gotten to an impressive box office total without some major franchise help as well, though. The highest-grossing movie of his career is Avengers: Infinity War, the 2018 Marvel team-up classic that grossed $678 million at the domestic box office and $1.3 billion from international markets alone to push it over the $2 billion mark globally. The second-highest-earning movie of Elba's career is also an Avengers movie; Age of Ultron hauled in $459 million at the domestic box office and $936 million internationally to help it reach $1.39 billion globally, but these aren't the only $1 billion movies of his career. Elba also stars alongside Jason Bateman and Jenny Slate in Zootopia, the animated classic that grossed $341 million in the U.S. and $684 million in foreign markets to narrowly pass the $1 billion mark.

What Has Idris Elba Been in Recently?