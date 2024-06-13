The Big Picture Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson might join Kathryn Bigelow's mysterious Netflix thriller set at the White House.

Elba and Ferguson have busy schedules with multiple projects, but are still considering this exciting new film opportunity.

The plot details for Bigelow's new project are tightly under wraps for now.

Kathryn Bigelow's new Netflix movie is taking shape, with two Apple TV+ stars looking to sign on to the film's lead roles: Hijack's Idris Elba and Silo's Rebecca Ferguson. Deadline reports that the two stars have not yet signed on, but are circling the project.

So far, plot and character details about the new film are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be a thriller set at the White House in the wake of a missile threat on American soil. The film will be Bigelow's first feature since her 2017 historical drama Detroit, dramatizing the events surrounding the 1967 Detroit riot. She was previously slated to direct Aurora, an adaptation of David Koepp's science fiction disaster novel, for Netflix, but it ran aground amid budget disputes. However, it clearly didn't sour her relationship with the streamer, which is full steam ahead on the new film.

What Are Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson Working on Now?

Elba currently stars in the Apple TV+ thriller series Hijack, which was recently renewed for a second season. He also lent his voice to the titular echidna in the Paramount+ miniseries Knuckles earlier this year, reprising the role he originated in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Elba has a number of projects in the works, including the John Cena action comedy Heads of State, from Nobody director Ilya Naishuller; the survival thriller Above the Below, which Elba co-directed with Martin Owen; the Genndy Tartakovsky adult animated canine comedy Fixed; and Infernus, an action thriller that Elba will both star in and direct. Ferguson is coming off a series of high-profile roles, including that of super-spy Ilsa Faust (who seemingly met her end in last year's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, precluding her appearance in the film's upcoming sequel), and House Atreides matriarch Lady Jessica, who she played in both parts of Denis Villeneuve's Dune duology, and may reprise in the proposed sequel Dune Messiah. She currently stars in the Apple TV+ science fiction series Silo, which has been renewed for a second season. She will next hit the big screen alongside Chris Pratt in the sci-fi actioner Mercy.

The new Kathryn Bigelow film was first announced by Netflix during their recent upfronts. The script will be written by Noah Oppenheim (The Maze Runner, Allegiant, Jackie).

Kathryn Bigelow's untitled Netflix thriller has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.