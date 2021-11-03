Regina King also gives an update on her next feature ‘Bitter Root,’ and Idris Elba teases the ‘Luther’ movie.

With writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Idris Elba and Regina King about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.

During the interview, Idris Elba and Regina King talked about why Jeymes Samuel is such a distinctive filmmaker, what it was like filming the 3rd act shootout, why they loved making a film with real characters that most people don’t know about, and more. King also said she hopes to be directing her next movie, Bitter Root, in the spring, and Elba teased what people can expect with the Luther movie.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Harder They Fall': First Trailer Teases a Star-Studded & Action-Packed Netflix Western

Watch what Idris Elba and Regina King had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Idris Elba and Regina King

What was it like working with Jeymes Samuel on set after waiting years to make the film?

On the way Samuel painted his vision.

What was it like making a western versus what they expected going in?

On making a black western with real characters that most people don’t know about.

What was it like filming the big shootout in the 3rd act?

Regina King says she will be directing Bitter Root in the spring.

Idris Elba gives an update on the Luther movie.

Image via Netflix

'The Harder They Fall' Trailer Unloads a Stagecoach Full of Stars Into a Dynamic Western The film is co-produced by Jay-Z and former Quentin Tarantino collaborator Lawrence Bender.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email