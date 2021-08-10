In spite of rumors to the contrary, replacing Will Smith was never discussed.

The Suicide Squad's dizzying lineup of supervillains seems to include just about every obscure DC Universe character a comics fan could imagine, all played by an equally dizzying list of actors, but there is one choice option director James Gunn never even considered: Idris Elba as Deadshot.

In an interview with ET, the Luther star explained that there was never a plan for him to take over the role Will Smith originated in 2016's Suicide Squad, in spite of rumors to the contrary:

"Those rumors would be natural because Will said he wasn't joining the second movie, so it was quite natural for audiences or fans to think that I would be taking over the Deadshot character because the Deadshot character lived in the other movie. But I'm really satisfied that James didn't want to do that, I didn't want to do that. Deadshot is a great character and Will slays it, so I was really keen the audience and fans kept that rumor going."

Rumors that Elba would be replacing Smith were rampant in the wake of the announcement that Smith would not return for the sequel due to scheduling conflicts. Those rumors were quickly dispelled, though Elba later admitted that he didn't know exactly what role he would play. One thing he knew from the start, though, was that he wouldn't be playing Deadshot. "James had really very clearly stated that wasn’t what we were doing," Elba told Esquire in July. He elaborated:

"There were maybe a few possibilities of a character from the DC universe that could be implemented into the film. However, what really sat at the heart of it was James wanting to take a sort of old 80s action hero-type character and dismantle that. Then get into these great discussions about what that might look like, and how we do that, and it became very clear that he wanted to use Bloodsport as that character.”

In an interview with ScreenRant in July, producer Peter Safran suggested that Smith's Deadshot might have fulfilled that role in the film had he been available to return. "It could have been," he explained. "It was certainly a discussion." In the end, they needed to find a different character in the role of team leader, rather than a different actor in the role of Deadshot.

The Suicide Squad is available in theaters and on HBO Max now. Check out the full interview with Elba and co-star Daniela Melchior below:

