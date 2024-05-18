The Big Picture IF, directed by John Krasinski, opened to $10 million, with strong audience approval despite mixed reviews.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes eyes reaching $100 million domestically this weekend, exceeding previous franchise installments in performance.

The Strangers - Chapter 1 is outperforming expectations at the box office, but falls short of genre rebound hopes.

It’s admirable of writer-director John Krasinski to cash the blank check that Paramount cut him following the blockbuster success of his two A Quiet Place movies on something as wildly different as IF. The PG-rated live-action animated film opened theatrically on Friday, coming in under expectations at the domestic box office. But it’s still early days, and family films tend to have longer legs during the summer, which could mean that despite its projected $30 million opening weekend haul — the movie was expected to generate around $40 million — IF could eventually clear the coveted $100 million milestone domestically.

Starring Krasinski himself, alongside Ryan Reynolds, newcomer Cailey Fleming and a star-studded cast of voice performers, IF opened to $10 million on Friday. This puts the movie in the same range as Reynolds’ Free Guy, which debuted with $28 million in its opening weekend back in peak-pandemic 2021, before ending its domestic run with over $120 million. Reviews for IF have been mixed, with the film currently sitting at a “rotten” 50% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But audience reception is key here; the movie earned an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and has an 84% audience approval rating on RT. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that IF “essentially feels like the equivalent of receiving a warm hug while crying.”

Slipping to second place after outdoing expectations in its domestic debut last week, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes grossed $6.8 million on its second Friday, taking its running total to over $80 million. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series is eying around $25 million this weekend, and should it come in on the higher end of projections, it will clear the $100 million mark domestically by Sunday. The $160 million tent-pole grossed $58 million in its first weekend, outperforming previous reboot installments such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

An Original Studio Tent-Pole Is Clashing with Franchise Fare this Weekend

Debuting in third place, the horrendously reviewed The Strangers — Chapter 1 is looking at a $13 million opening weekend haul after grossing $5 million on Friday. While this certainly puts the movie ahead of projections, this is hardly the rebound that the horror genre so desperately needs right now. The Strangers comes on the heels of a string of horror under-performers such as Abigail, The First Omen, and more recently, Tarot. The movie is currently sitting at a “rotten” 13% RT score, with equally concerning audience reception — it has a 42% audience approval rating on RT, and a C CinemaScore.

In fourth place, Universal’s The Fall Guy generated $2.2 million on its third Friday, and should clear the $60 million mark by Sunday if it is able to meet its projected $8 million haul this weekend. But no matter how you cut it, the action-comedy is struggling to match its pre-release buzz, and is still tracking behind director David Leitch’s last film, Bullet Train. But that movie, which featured Brad Pitt alongside a talented ensemble, eventually legged it past the $100 million mark domestically, which is a realistic target for The Fall Guy, which serves as stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s follow-up to their respective 2023 blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Tanking in its domestic debut, director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s biopic of the late singer Amy Winehouse, Back to Black, is looking at just $3 million in its first weekend after grossing $1.2 million on Friday. The movie was pulverized by critics when it debuted in the U.K. some weeks ago, and currently holds a “rotten” 36% approval rating on RT. The movie has grossed nearly $40 million from overseas markets heading into its stateside release. In recent years, music biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, Elvis, and more recently, Bob Marley: One Love, have done exceedingly well at the box office, which raises the stakes for Back to Black. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

