The Big Picture Get ready to embark on a whimsical adventure with a diverse cast of imaginary friends in the upcoming film IF.

Director John Krasinski delves into the world of childhood creations and the power of imagination in this heartwarming story.

With Ryan Reynolds as The Man Upstairs and a star-studded voice cast, IF promises to be a delightful journey back to the wonder of youth.

John Krasinski has conjured a mind-blowing world with a lot of colorful characters for his upcoming live action/animated film IF. With the previously released trailer, the filmmaker gave us a peak into this fantastical world and an array of character posters introduced us to a myriad of imaginary friends that inhabit it. Now the final trailer of the film gives us a good look at its central conflict.

The new clip sees Ryan Reynolds as The Man Upstairs, who inducts his young neighbor, Bea (Cailey Fleming) to the world of these imaginary friends, whom he’s trying to help. Young children create these friends, but they are forgotten when these children grow up, if these imaginary beings do not find new kids, they risk disappearing forever. To help IFs, their matchmaking agency is trying to match them with new children. The clip introduces a lot of new characters as The Man Upstairs and Bea take thing in their own hands.

What Do We Know About ‘IF’?

IF stands for ‘Imaginary Friends’ they range from an invisible hole to a giant furry blue creature to a burnt marshmallow. Krasinski previously revealed that for him “it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams, and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we’re told that we’re adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid." The movie marks the director's first foray into the comedy subgenre and, by the looks of it we need more from his wild imagination.

The movie follows a young girl, who develops the superpower to see these imaginary beings. When she encounters her neighbor The Man Upstairs, who possesses the same ability, they join forces to save these creatures from extinction. The movie looks adorable and has a brilliant cast including Fleming as Bea, Reynolds as The Man Upstairs, Fiona Shaw as Bea's Grandmother, Alan Kim as Benjamin, Liza Colón-Zayas and Bobby Moynihan. The voice cast includes Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, Louis Gossett Jr. as a bear, Emily Blunt as a unicorn, Matt Damon as a flower, Maya Rudolph as Ally, Jon Stewart as a robot, and Sam Rockwell as SDog, among many others.

IF will hit theaters on May 17. You can check out the new trailer and learn more about the film and its characters with our guide above.