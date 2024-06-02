The Big Picture IF surpasses Furiosa at the box office, showcasing strong holdovers and international appeal.

Despite mixed reviews, IF has grossed $138 million globally, on track to break even.

Paramount can expect IF to draw audiences well into the summer.

While the box office performance of several recent releases — most notably The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — has set alarm bells ringing, a couple of movies are providing some much-needed respite to the marketplace. Alongside 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Paramount’s PG-rated family film IF is continuing to deliver strong holdovers at the box office, even after several weeks of release. This weekend — its third — IF actually overtook Furiosa at the domestic box office, while continuing to attract family audiences in overseas markets.

The movie has grossed $80.4 million stateside so far, having added over $10 million to its total this weekend. IF also grossed $21 million from international territories this weekend, taking its total overseas haul to $57.6 million. The film's cumulative global gross now stands at $138 million. There’s still a way to go before it becomes a certified hit, considering its reported budget of around $110 million. The rule of thumb states that a movie needs to gross twice its budget to break even — but IF is on the right track because family movies tend to have stronger legs than most other genres. Plus, it still has releases in Japan and China lined up. In weekend three, the film dropped by a slight 33%, despite direct competition from The Garfield Movie.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, IF features Ryan Reynolds and newcomer Cailey Fleming, alongside a star-studded roster of voice performers. The movie follows the adventures of two characters who can talk to their imaginary friends. Unlike Krasinski’s last two films, however, IF opened to decidedly mixed reviews. The movie holds a “rotten” 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although audience response has been infinitely better. IF earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and currently has an 88% audience score on RT.

'IF' Has the Potential to Provide Counter-Programming Well Into the Summer

This, primarily, is the reason behind its sustained performance at the box office. And Paramount can likely expect it to continue drawing audiences well into the summer if the studio doesn't give it an early digital release. Universal recently drew criticism for releasing The Fall Guy on digital just 17 days after its underwhelming box office debut. Also starring Krasinski, who rounded up a trio of Oscar-winning department heads — composer Michael Giacchino, co-editor Christopher Rouse, and cinematographer Janusz Kamiński — to aid his vision, the movie features voice performances by Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Awkwafina, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and others.

IF is playing in theaters, grab your tickets below. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

