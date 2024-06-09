The Big Picture IF continues to outperform at the box office, nearing a $100 million domestic milestone with a shot at reaching $200 million globally.

Despite mixed critical reviews, the heartwarming film holds strong with audiences, boasting an impressive 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With a star-studded cast and a unique premise, IF stands out in the crowded summer movie market, offering a different tone from Krasinski's previous hits.

Despite a soft debut and middling reviews, writer-director John Krasinski’s family-friendly film IF has displayed remarkable legs at the box office. This weekend — its fourth — the movie passed an important global box office milestone, as it neared a major domestic record. IF comfortably overtook the notorious bomb Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, retaining a spot in the top three of the domestic chart, as it continued pacing ahead of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the summer’s biggest hit. And to think that it was being written off after the opening weekend.

The movie has grossed $93 million domestically so far, which means that a $100 million-plus finish is all but guaranteed at this point. Although comparatively more muted in overseas markets, IF has now accumulated $67 million internationally, for a cumulative global haul of $160 million. At this rate, IF has a shot at hitting the $200 million mark worldwide by the end of its run, which should count as a sweet victory for Paramount. The studio reportedly spent over $100 million to produce the movie — the biggest budget that Krasinski has ever worked with.

The actor-director earned a blank check of sorts after delivering the back-to-back horror blockbusters A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which grossed a combined total of nearly $650 million worldwide. Both films received critical acclaim, particularly for Krasinski’s tense, atmospheric direction. IF couldn’t be more different tonally. Starring Ryan Reynolds alongside newcomer Cailey Fleming, the movie follows the adventures of characters who can speak to their imaginary best friends. Incidentally, a much darker version of a similar concept can be seen in the Netflix series Eric, which debuted just a few days after IF.

Can 'IF' Hit the $200 Million Mark at the Global Box Office?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The movie has settled at a “rotten” 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although audience reception appears to be the key to the film's success. IF holds an 88% audience score on RT, in addition to the stellar A CinemaScore that it earned from opening-day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that “Krasinski has created a film that essentially feels like the equivalent of receiving a warm hug while crying.”

The Pixar-adjacent IF has the potential to keep performing despite competition from Inside Out 2 next weekend, provided Paramount holds off on debuting it on digital. Also featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Awkwafina, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and others, the movie is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets